AEW Dark Elevation recap (Nov. 15, 2021): Long John Silver soundly thrashes QT

Episode 37 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! The announce team was Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone. Oh... and if you didn't watch Full Gear, this is the best group hug EVER.

The Gunn Club vs. Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke

The Gunn Club brought a record of 19-0 and their own crowd sign with them proclaiming that they are “Gunn-Defeated.” Paul Wight: “I don’t give a shit if they’re undefeated or not.” Tell us how you really feel Paul! Their opponents were waiting for them with no previous record in trios competition. Speaking of cowboy shit, Wight said that Billy Gunn went to college on a rodeo scholarship. (That may be true - see Wikipedia.) T Money was the only man who distinguished himself of the job squad just based on his size, but that made him the one to take Billy Gunn’s famous Fameasser leg drop. “That didn’t take long!” No Mark Henry, no it did not.

Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Emi Sakura (w/ Lulu Pencil and Vickie Guerrero) vs. Riho, Skye Blue and Ryo Mizunami

The heels were billed by their singles records on their way to the ring. Wight dubbed Sakura’s crew “The Royal Court.” The faces on their other hand were listed as “making their trios debut.” It’s a subtle distinction but it reinforces the idea the heels are only out for themselves while the faces are working together. And they say old school wrestling is dead! Sakura tried to take over on Riho at the opening bell but she hit a drop kick and quickly tagged Skye Blue in. I like Blue but Schiavone trying to tell me she hit a spinning leg lariat was a complete lie. I think she was afraid to hit Sakura... and I don’t blame her. Riho did a suicide dive to wipe out the heels as Paul Wight begged referee Paul Turner to get control of the match. “I don’t trust zebras, I’m telling you.” Vickie Guerrero interfered to help Sakura get a near fall on Riho. Sakura tagged in The Bunny and Riho got a school girl roll up. Bunny ate a head kick before Mizunami tagged in. Bunny bonked into Nyla Rose and ate a spear. Mizunami chopped Bunny into rabbit stew and got a two count afterward. Blue made a blind tag, Rose tagged in and hit a Beast Bomb, and that was all she wrote. Sloppy match.

Hardy Family Office (The Blade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan “V” Angels)

Matt Hardy’s crew entered first, but for this match both sides had their singles records on the screen instead of “trios competition.” Maybe my old school theory doesn’t hold up and they just decide to bill people as having a trios record or no trios record at random. Dark Order cut off the ring to work over Kassidy and struck a pose. While they were posing “Big Money Matt” tagged in and got the Indianapolis crowd to briefly chant “Delete! Delete!” Uno knocked him down with shoulder tackles, Blade interfered from the outside, and Hardy took advantage to chop the leg. Uno tagged Grayson and he overpowered Blade with his fists. Kassidy and Hardy yanked Grayson backward into the ring post for a nut shot. Hardy ordered Kassidy to take him out, then tagged in to finish the job with an elbow to the spine. Grayson still kicked out. Side Effect. Near fall. Try a Twist of Fate Matt! He never had the chance as Grayson gave Uno the hot tag. Things totally broke down here as everybody hit the ring and “Dropkick” Mike Posey did nothing to stop it. Hardy finally hit Twist of Fate but didn’t make the pin. Kassidy finally got a roll up on Alan Angels to end this cluster.

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Lorde Crewe

Andrade entered with a singles record of 4-2. Crew was waiting for him in the ring to make his AEW debut. Schiavone claimed Crewe had a background in bare knuckle fighting. This time I have no way to substantiate the claims of commentary. Andrade put on a side headlock repeatedly to wear Crew down. Shoulder tackle knocked Crew down before Andrade cinched up the headlock again. Crew fired up and pumped his fist in the air, got booed, and Andrade dropped him with a pump kick. This was the beginning of the end, and the El Idolo was the end, bringing his AEW record up to 5-2. More squash for Thanksgiving.

.@AndradeElIdolo wipes his hands of his opponent after securing a quick win, ripped pants and all! Tune in NOW to #AEWDarkElevation: https://t.co/8aubYJbpJq pic.twitter.com/XUUonXwvhC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2021

Ruby Soho (w/ Billy Roc) vs. Charlie Kruel

Billy Roc accompanied Ruby Soho to the ring. The Rancid music issues seem to have been worked out as they didn’t mute her music this week. Kruel was waiting for her in the ring to make her AEW debut. Strange but true fact — I once interviewed Billy Roc at a diner in Lafayette, Indiana. It was a very pleasant surprise to see him here. Soho wasn’t in the ring for long though as she took out Kruel with a kick to the jaw a/k/a No Future. Roc popped up again to give her a hug and carry her around the ring. I can’t imagine he’s prouder of any wrestling student he ever had, and I’m proud of them both.

John Silver (w/ The Dark Order) vs. QT Marshall

Marshall was not accompanied by his Factory brethren tonight, but the 18-6 John Silver had the entire Dark Order with him on the entrance ramp — though they sent him down to the ring by himself to keep it a fair fight. The crowd immediately started chanting “Johnny Hungee” and Marshall took exception and rolled out of the ring to take a mic from Justin Roberts. “I don’t give a crap if Johnny’s Hungee okay. I am a professional wrestler and one of the best here in AEW!” The crowd chanted “you suck” at Marshall as he got back in the ring.

Marshall did a go behind, threw Silver down, mocked the Dark Order’s hand sign, and promptly got nailed with a kick to the chest that took him down. Leap frog, duck down, back elbow took Marshall down again. Marshall put Silver on the apron and gave him a cheap shot kick as he stepped through the ropes. Backbreaker for two. Elbow to the spine for two. Silver fought to his feet with punches and uppercuts. Boot to the face. Silver went to the second rope but Marshall caught him for another backbreaker and near fall. “QT sucks” chant! Forearm to the face from Marshall. Chops and punches from Silver. A series of kicks and a high back body drop. Power bomb by Silver for 2.999. Silver signaled for Marshall to get back up. He missed a kick and got rolled up. Thrust kick by Silver. Back breaker by Marshall for a near fall. Marshall teased a Diamond Cutter and didn’t hit it. Silver with a German for two. Spin Doctor! (Spinning torture rack.) Silver makes the pin and the show immediately goes off the air!

After incredible effort by both opponents, @silvernumber1 takes down @QTMarshall with The Spin Doctor! Catch the entire episode of #AEWDarkElevation here: https://t.co/8aubYITOkQ pic.twitter.com/Tv53QbtvCJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2021

What to watch/skip

Tonight’s edition of “what to watch/skip” is brought to you by the old LJS commercial I think of whenever “Johnny is hungee.” I could go for some fish or chicken strips myself after watching this episode of Elevation. The main event was the only must see match of the show, but emotionally I enjoyed seeing Roc and Soho’s joyful reunion too. I’m not saying this week’s Elevation was awful, but I am telling you it’s not the best episode I’ve covered.

Cageside commentary crew! We’d love to read your feedback in our all new comments section below. If you want to hit me back on social media I welcome feedback there too. See you tomorrow night for another AEW Dark!