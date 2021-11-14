Eddie Kingston dealing with injuries

Eddie Kingston was scheduled to appear at a convention in New York City this morning for Northeast Wrestling but wasn’t able to make it there. The promotion released a statement saying he was injured during his match with CM Punk and wouldn’t be able to make it:

“Eddie Kingston contacted us late last night. Due to an injury to his shoulder in his match with CM Punk last night at the AEW PPV, he will be unable to appear at Big Event NY Convention today. He is having his shoulder checked out and having a series of medical tests this morning.”

It wasn’t clear during his match with Punk that he suffered an injury. Indeed, PW Insider is reporting that he didn’t actually suffer a specific injury during the match but rather he’s dealing with a variety of injuries right now.

Here’s to hoping he doesn’t have to miss any actual television time, considering how hot he is coming out of his feud with Punk.