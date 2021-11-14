AEW has officially put a bow tie around its Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) with Hangman Page doing some cowboy shit and finally defeating Kenny Omega to win the AEW world championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured CM Punk beating Eddie Kingston after a bloody brawl, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retaining her women’s championship, Bryan Danielson winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament by knocking out Miro, MJF cheat his way to pinning Darby Allin, The Lucha Bros keeping their tag team titles with a win over FTR, the SuperKliq taking a loss after a Conchairto from Jungle Boy alongside Christian and Luchasaurus, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!