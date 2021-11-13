Chris Jericho was looking for revenge on Dan Lambert at tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Inner Circle (Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Ortiz, Santana) went to war with American Top Team (Lambert, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski) and Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page) in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

The 10 men were nice enough to tag in and out of the match in the beginning even though there are no disqualifications in a street fight. It didn’t stay that way for long though, and a weapons brawl broke out.

Hager went to the top rope and dove onto the pile of men. Jericho grabbed a giant Prince symbol and smashed Sky across the back with it. Santana and Ortiz used hockey sticks and a garbage can to bludgeon Ethan Page in the ring. Guevara launched a football at the heels for good measure. Hager smashed a toaster and Bundt cake pan into their heads. Jericho used a water ski on Sky. The MMA guys and Lambert remained on the outside of the ring away from the action for much of this time, with Page and Sky taking the brunt of the weapon damage inside the squared circle.

Guevara survived a body shot from Arlovski because he was wearing some extra armor. He then did an insane swanton bomb off a ladder to put Sky through a table on the outside of the ring.

Ethan Page made the mistake of getting feisty at ringside, so Baron von Raschke put him in the Iron Claw.

.@OfficialEGO gets the Iron Claw from legend Baron von Raschke! What else can happen in this Minneapolis Street Fight?! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CMGlQxTqdm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

Lambert was left alone in the ring with the Demo God. Jericho went for a lionsault but had to wait on the rope for an awkward amount of time so that dos Santos could punch him in the face. Jericho came back with some kendo stick strikes on Lambert and dos Santos, and then used a stapler on Lambert.

Eddie Guerrero died on this day 16 years ago. So Chris went up to the top rope and paid tribute to Guerrero by finishing Lambert off with a frog splash.

Jericho honors Eddie Guerrero, who passed away 16 years ago today in Minneapolis, with a frog splash to seal the match. Jericho got a little teary eyed afterwards too. pic.twitter.com/jkG1i9XsNx — Declan Goff (@DexsTweets) November 14, 2021

Just like that, fat-faced dipshit Dan Lambert finally got his comeuppance at the hands of Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show right here.