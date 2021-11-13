Jay Lethal debuts in AEW at Full Gear 2021

In a surprise just before the main event title match at tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tony Schiavone announced he would be introducing someone who had won multiple titles across multiple promotions but who is now in AEW.

That man turned out to be Jay Lethal:

Lethal has spent nearly the entirety of his career in TNA and, most recently, Ring of Honor, where he was a two time world champion. His deal with Ring of Honor was reportedly set to expire at the end of 2021 but the promotion announced it would be going on hiatus after Final Battle on Dec. 11. But while ROH promised it would be reimagining the brand, all the wrestlers under its umbrella were released from their contracts.

That’s what has allowed Lethal to show up here.

He’s already got himself a title shot too, as he challenged Sammy Guevara to a TNT championship match on Dynamite this coming Wednesday night. The champ accepted.

