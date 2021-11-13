In the span of two segments on two episodes of television, Eddie Kingston and CM Punk managed to go from everything being fine — or seeming like it — to a deeply personal blood feud that was somehow 15 years in the making. In one back-and-forth, they created a layered story with enough context to make for a highly anticipated match-up at tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kingston made clear he just really, really wanted to beat Punk up.

He started even before the bell, landing a spinning backfist that planted Punk, who skipped the usual “IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME” entrance gimmick in favor of making a beeline for the ring. That’s how you know it’s personal. Then they just brawled, and attacked each other with the kind of fervor and aggression you’d expect from two people who hate each other.

In something of a surprise, or maybe not so much, Kingston was hugely over with the live crowd, who chanted for him loudly, many of whom were booing every time Punk got the advantage. There were dueling chants, however. It’s still Punk, after all.

Punk seemingly paid homage to John Cena, teasing out a Five Knuckle Shuffle that he stopped just short of doing and instead flipped Kingston off, who returned the favor. He definitely paid homage to Eddie Guerrero, who he dedicated this match to earlier in the day, with the Three Amigos.

They both endlessly mocked each other, graphically so, while exchanging haymakers. They wore themselves out with them.

In the end, it was Punk who had enough gas to hit not one GTS but two to score the clean pinfall victory, as much as it seemed the live crowd didn’t really want him to.

After the match, Punk extended his hand to Kingston, who refused to shake it before walking to the back.

