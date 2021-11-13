Bryan Danielson wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

God’s forsaken champion, Miro, spent the past few weeks yelling at his creator, wondering why his TNT title was taken from him and vowing to be champion once more so he can be with his wife again. He loves her, of course, but he can’t go home like this.

He got quite the surprise blessing when he was chosen to replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. He beat Orange Cassidy in the semifinals to advance to the final, where he would face Bryan Danielson, who beat Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to get here.

That match went down at tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Danielson promoted the match by playing up how dangerous Miro is and making note of the fact that he had never beaten him in his entire career.

He has now.

Bryan managed to get out of The Game Over on multiple occasions, reversing into a pinfall once and even rolling through into his own LeBell Lock. But neither of these two were submitting. Instead, they slugged it out, trading kick after kick, punch after punch. Danielson finally broke out a DDT off the top rope, and Miro, whose weakness is his neck, was knocked out.

That was that.

Danielson has earned himself a title shot. But who will be champion by the end of the night?

Stay tuned.

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show right here.