The story of the AEW Women’s World championship match at Full Gear was how this was the biggest match of challenger Tay Conti’s career. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. tried to use her opponent’s inexperience to end things quickly with Lockjaw submission, and when Conti got the advantage, Baker relied on her allies Rebel & Jaime Hayter to slow the Brazilian’s roll.

Tay got past whatever butterflies she was dealing with, and avoided Team Dentist’s involvement, to land her signature kicks and get the champ on the defensive.

The Doctor wasn’t done, and after hitting an Air Raid Crash on the apron and going for her submission again, it looked over.

Absolutely brutal landing on the apron!

But Conti rallied back for her Tay-KO to kick off a series of nearfalls. A distraction from Rebel allowed Hayter to drag Tay out of the ring, and that allowed the champ to stomp her headfirst into the steps and the mat. The challenger refused to stay down, though, and went for broke with a moonsault to the outside...

... but Baker didn’t take much of that move. She did hit all of another Tay-KO, but the champ kicked out. Conti’s frustration created an opening for a Lockjaw, and that finally ended it.

