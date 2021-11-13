Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M won the AEW World Tag titles in a match of the night contender at All Out. Two months later at Full Gear, they entered the ring at Minneapolis’ Target Center to defend those belts against the team that took the AAA Tag belts from them - Las Super Ranas, better known as FTR.

The bad blood was evident even before the bell, and once that sounded, it was on.

An early quick pace favored the Lucha Bros. Stereo kicks led to an early cover on Dax Harwood, and Fenix & Penta followed that up with simultaneous submission moves. FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard created a distraction that helped turn the tide, though. Penta ended up with his mask tied to the bottom rope for a time, and he was officially in peril.

Fenix came in hot, but he was almost undone by another dirty trick. FTR clocked him with the AAA belts - which is also how they won those titles, but he somehow kicked out before three. After surviving more Blanchard interference, Lucha Bros answered an attempt by Harwood to mock the late Eddie Guerrero (who died in this very town 16 years ago today) with their own tribute, but they still couldn’t get three.

Dax & Cash Wheeler has one more scheme, donning the green masks they wore as Las Super Ranas. That plan backfired on them however, when Wheeler was pinned despite not being the legal man.

This one will continue at Triplemania Regia next month, when FTR defend the AAA straps against Fenix & Penta. They’ll have to do a better job of lying, cheating, and stealing in Mexico.

