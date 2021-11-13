AEW won’t stop teasing Okada

Last Wednesday (Nov. 10), a portion of the wrestle web convinced themselves that New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada and/or Tomohiro Ishii would show up on AEW Dynamite. I know this as I was among them.

The Rainmaker and the Stone Pitbull were known to be in or on their way to the United States for NJPW Battle in the Valley show in San Jose, California. The Forbidden Door himself, Tony Khan, teased big moments on the Full Gear go home edition of Dynamite. Every preview for the show made a big deal about Best Friends joining Okada & Ishii’s CHAOS stable ahead of Rocky Romero’s match with Bryan Danielson (for which Orange Cassidy was announced as being ringside).

But Dynamite came and went without CHAOS, or only the usual amount of chaos.

Then last night (Nov. 12) after OC lost to Matt Hardy on Rampage, Khan hit the ring to offer a few words to the G1 Climax winner’s newest stablemates:

“Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea” .@TonyKhan #AEWRampage #FullGear pic.twitter.com/qRuwSCMV5i — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) November 13, 2021

What a tease.

There’s almost no chance Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler YUTA & Kris Statlander’s faction-mates will be in Target Center tonight. Best Friends aren’t on the Full Gear card, and the New Japan stars probably won’t risk traveling between Minneapolis and the Bay Area where Okada’s match with Buddy Matthews and Ishii’s with NEVER Openweight champ Switchblade Jay White will happen sometime after 11pm ET.

But maybe next Weds., Nov. 17 when Dynamite airs from (and Rampage tapes in) Norfolk, Virginia?

Might happen. Might not. Expect some more teases either way.