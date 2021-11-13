All Elite Wrestling (AEW) goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 8 pm ET tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota with its Full Gear event. Just a half-hour before, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “The Buy In.”

This one will feature a tag team match that serves as a preview for two quarterfinal matches in the tournament to crown the first ever TBS champion, with Nyla Rose & Jaime Hayter joining forces to take on Thunder Roda & Hikaru Shida.

That’s one of 10 matches scheduled for the show, three of them title matches. There will be plenty of hype for every one of those matches on The Buy-In but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered. There are detailed previews and predictions for each match in this stream right here.

“The Buy In” stream goes live at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch it above.

Follow along with Full Gear results and coverage of the entire card right here.