Adam Cole is already a big time star in AEW, and he’s just getting started

The match

Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus team up in trios action to take on Adam Cole and The Young Bucks at tomorrow night’s (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The story

It’s still a bit surreal to see Adam Cole doing his thing in AEW, isn’t it?

Cole saw the writing on the wall in WWE and made the jump to AEW just in time for a surprise debut appearance at All Out in early September. Cole teased a babyface alignment but immediately turned heel by superkicking Jungle Boy and embracing The Elite. These six men have been feuding ever since.

The Bucks and Cole quickly reformed the SuperKliq and their first match back together took place at Grand Slam in New York City. Their opponents were...you guessed it - Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage. The heels prevailed because there’s no way the SuperKliq was losing in their first match back together. Cole followed that up with a singles win over Jungle Boy one week later, thanks to some underhanded tactics.

Tensions have only escalated since then, with the SuperKliq recently ambushing Jungle Boy and sadistically tossing him off the Dynamite stage and through a table. Christian responded by delivering a sickening Conchairto to Cole.

The rematch is taking place at Full Gear. A Falls Count Anywhere stipulation has been added to spice things up and also account for all of the outside-of-the-ring attacks that each side has been relying on as of late. There’s no way a regular old wrestling ring can contain these six men, so they are gonna go crazy around the venue with all the spots you can possibly fit into 15 minutes or so of fast-paced action.

Who will win? Well, I’m not betting against the SuperKliq. Adam Cole comes off like a giant star every time he walks through that tunnel, and a couple of his Undisputed Era buddies might be coming by soon to complicate his alliance with The Elite. Cole is shining bright in the spotlight right now, and he’ll look to keep that going with a big win in his first pay-per-view match in AEW.

Find out who wins by tuning into Full Gear and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!