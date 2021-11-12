Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.
The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tonight’s card features a Lumberjack match between longtime rivals Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy. Cassidy is looking for revenge after the Hardy Family Office ambushed him on Dynamite two nights ago. Also on the card: Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, Santana Garrett vs. Jade Cargill, and Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari.
This is the go-home show for tomorrow night’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, so there could also be some final promos to hype up that card.
AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 12
- The show begins with entrances for Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish.
- Boy is pissed off and aggressive early on, but Fish trips him up on the ropes to get the advantage. Jungle comes back with an arm drag and dropkick. Fish is trying to injure Boy and drops him shoulder first onto the ring apron. Bobby works over the shoulder through a commercial break. Boy tries to roll him up but doesn’t have enough strength in his arm to keep Fish down. Fish comes back with a vicious exploder suplex into the ropes. Boy kicks out of the pin attempt at the very last moment. Jungle survives and locks in the Snare Trap for the victory. Jungle Boy defeats Bobby Fish.
- As soon as the match is over, Adam Cole hits the ring and attacks Jungle Boy. Jungle gets double teamed by Cole and Fish and a conchairto is teased, but Luchasaurus and Christian come out for the save. Cole runs away and leaves Fish in the ring to take Christian’s finisher.
- There’s a hype video for Bryan Danielson vs. Miro at Full Gear with some new promo material from both men.
- Hangman Page confronts the Young Bucks backstage. He apologizes to them, says he was an ass and cost them the tag titles a while back. But they cost him a shot at the world title in July, which makes them even. If the Bucks lay a hand on him Saturday when he wrestles Omega, he will ruin them.
- Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett is next. Cargill gets in Red Velvet’s face at ringside, and Velvet has to be held back by security. Back in the ring, Garrett is caught in Cargill’s finisher for the quick victory. Jade Cargill defeats Santana Garrett.
- After the match, Red Velvet jumps the barricade and smashes a cake in Mark Sterling’s face. Cargill and Velvet start brawling and have to be pulled apart by AEW officials.
- There’s a hype video for CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston at Full Gear. Punk says Eddie will find a way to beat himself because that’s his life story. Kingston says Punk is being phony when he says he wants to help the younger wrestlers.
- Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari is next. Chris Jericho is on commentary and distracted by Hook. Team Taz is in recruiting mode. Martin and Daivari have a hot back and forth match that ends with Martin landing his double jump springboard moonsault for the win. Dante Martin defeats Ariya Daivari.
- Without Lio Rush there at ringside, Ricky Starks offers Dante Martin a contract to join Team Taz. They’ll give Martin some time to think it over.
- The commentary team runs through the Full Gear lineup. Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti gets a separate hype package.
- Mark Henry interviews Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy before their Lumberjack match. It’s time for the main event! Both men agree their feud is over after this match.
- Hardy offers a huge payday to any lumberjacks who will help him win. The lumberjacks respond by taking out the Best Friends. Cassidy gets dumped to the outside and is attacked by the Blade and other heel lumberjacks. Hardy gets Orange back in the ring and is mauling him in the corner. Back from commercial break, the lumberjacks are kicking Cassidy’s ribs on the outside. The Best Friends return and take out the heel lumberjacks by vaulting Cassidy over the rope and onto all of them. Hardy tries to run away from a Cassidy high spot, but Wheeler Yuta tosses Matt back into the ring. Hardy comes back with the Side Effect on Orange, but it’s not enough for the three count. Cassidy nails a DDT but gets pushed off the top rope by the Hardy Family Office. Hardy’s henchmen and the Best Friends mix it up in the ring, taking each other out. Cassidy hits the Beach Break on Hardy and delivers Orange Punches to several heel lumberjacks. Statlander and The Bunny brawl in the corner, but the Blade hits Cassidy with brass knuckles amidst the chaos. Hardy covers him for the win. Matt Hardy defeats Orange Cassidy.
- Hardy continues the beating on Cassidy after the match is over while The Blade and The Bunny take out the remaining babyfaces with the brass knuckles. That’s the end of the show.
