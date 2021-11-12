Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tonight’s card features a Lumberjack match between longtime rivals Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy. Cassidy is looking for revenge after the Hardy Family Office ambushed him on Dynamite two nights ago. Also on the card: Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, Santana Garrett vs. Jade Cargill, and Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari.

This is the go-home show for tomorrow night’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, so there could also be some final promos to hype up that card.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 12