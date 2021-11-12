Hangman Page apologizes to the Young Bucks

Tonight’s (Nov. 12) episode of AEW Rampage is the go-home show for Full Gear, where Hangman Page will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship.

During Rampage, Page confronted the Young Bucks backstage. He had something important to say to them and it was...an apology?

Check it out for yourself.

The No. 1 contender @theAdamPage has a strong message for his former friends the @youngbucks ahead of his #AEW World Title match tomorrow at #AEWFullGear. Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/OsDhb8QQ8A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Page and the Bucks used to be friends when he was a member of The Elite, but he threw that away when he cost them the AEW tag titles a while back. That’s what he’s apologizing for in the above video. But you see, they screwed him over too when they cost him a shot at the AEW world title in July. That makes them even. So if they decide to get involved in his championship match with Omega at Full Gear, he will ruin them.

Do you think Page’s apology and threat will be good enough to keep Matt and Nick Jackson from sticking their noses in his business at Full Gear?

