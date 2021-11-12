Tag Team championship match

Full Gear is loaded, and will be a tough show to steal. But FTR and Lucha Bros might be the ones to do it.

The Road to Full Gear

These teams are as much staples of AEW’s tag scene as Executive Vice-Presidents The Young Bucks. As such, they’ve had a few run-ins throughout the company’s history - notably a quick feud in the summer of 2020 that saw FTR win their heads up encounter at Fight For The Fallen en route to Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler winning the belts from Kenny Omega & Hangman Page at All Out.

For this iteration of their rivalry, the key event happened last month, when Andrade El Ídolo brought in a team of “mystery luchadors” to challenge for Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M’s AAA Tag titles. Guess who was under Las Super Ranas’ masks?

A rematch for el Campeonato en Parejas AAA is set for Triplemania Regia next month, but first FTR used their win on the Oct. 16 Dynamite to goad Lucha Bros into putting the AEW Tag belts on the line. It didn’t take much. It helps that Dax & Cash’s team-up with Andrade wasn’t a one-off. The AEW Tag Team championship program has spent the last few weeks intertwined with El Ídolo’s alliance with Malakai Black against Cody Rhodes, which means Penta & Fenix have been bumping into FTR during run-ins and melees - and their Death Triangle partner PAC is now teaming with Rhodes against Andrade & Black.

There’s a lot going on! But when they step in the ring on Saturday night in Minneapolis, it’ll be all about the AEW Tag straps.

What to watch for

Whether Lucha Bros reign is brief, and FTR become the only the second two-time titleholders in AEW history (Cody’s two TNT championships being the only instance of that to date).

Just as interesting, though - can Penta & Fenix steal the show again? All Out was an all-time great show, and their steel cage win over The Bucks was a highlight (an unforgettable entrance certainly didn’t hurt). Harwood & Wheeler are no strangers to being match of the night, going back to when they worked for Triple H.

Full Gear’s Tag title bout should be amazing. How amazing is almost as good a question as...