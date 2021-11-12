AEW’s annual fall PPV Full Gear comes our way via Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) here in the U.S. & Canada, or internationally on Fite. The show emanates from Target Center in Minneapolis on Sat., Nov. 13.

The third ever Full Gear is expected to feature the culmination of a story that’s run for AEW’s entire existence, as Hangman Page will challenge Kenny Omega for the company’s World title. Two other belts will be on the line when Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defends the Women’s championship against Tay Conti, and Lucha Bros put their Tag belts up when they face FTR. We’re also getting Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk/Eddie Kingston and MJF/Darby Allin grudge matches, Inner Circle against a Dan Lambert-led team in a Street Fight, a Falls Count Anywhere showdown between the SuperKilq and Christian Cage & Jurassic Express, and more!

In this stream, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for everything coming our way at Full Gear 2021!

The PPV event begins at 8pm ET.