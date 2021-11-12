Tonight’s (Nov. 12) episode of AEW Rampage was headlined with a Lumberjack match between Orange Cassidy and his longtime rival Matt Hardy. This match came about after the Hardy Family Office ambushed Cassidy two nights ago on Dynamite. Tomorrow night’s Full Gear pay-per-view is packed from top to bottom, so Cassidy and Hardy were left to settle their issues on this go-home show. In fact, both men told Mark Henry the feud would be over after this match.

Given Cassidy’s past success in a feud with Chris Jericho, there was no way he was losing this mid-card feud with Hardy, right?

Not so fast.

You see, Chris Jericho never had The Blade in his stable. The Blade made the difference in this Lumberjack match. Things broke down as you would expect in this kind of match, with all the lumberjacks eventually being taken out. While Kris Statlander and The Bunny were brawling in the corner, the Blade snuck back into the ring with some brass knuckles and popped Cassidy in the face. That was enough for Matt Hardy to elbow drop the ring mat and pin Cassidy for the win.

The heels continued the beating after the match was over with plenty of brass knuckle shots to go around for all the babyfaces. So, will this really be the end of the feud between Cassidy and Hardy? It’s supposed to be the end, at least for now.

