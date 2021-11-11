AEW numbers are on the rise for Full Gear go home show

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Nov. 10) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 913,000 viewers for a 0.35 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 3rd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are slightly up from last week’s 878,000, 0.33, and 6th place, respectively, and were clearly propped up by The Blade’s appearance when he helped Matt Hardy take out Orange Cassidy.

However, the results remain a far cry from AEW’s typical Wednesday night performance since CM Punk and Bryan Danielson joined the promotion in late August and early September, where 1.1 million viewers and demo ratings north of 0.40 were commonplace. That momentum was interrupted when the NHL schedule displaced Dynamite to two consecutive Saturdays last month, and has also moved them out of prime time in certain time zones.

That being said, their first episode back on Wednesday (Oct. 27) scored a higher demo rating than both November episodes, so it’s not like this is the best they can do until they move to TBS in January. It’s up to Tony Khan to figure out how to keep the numbers on the rise. Hangman Page winning the world championship over Kenny Omega this Saturday night (Nov. 13) at Full Gear might just be the catalyst that’s needed to make it happen.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

