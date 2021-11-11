This means Kyle O’Reilly is coming to AEW, right?

On the Nov. 10 Dynamite, Bobby Fish assaulted Jungle Boy. Before we could say “why?”, we got a scene with the Superkliq backstage. It quickly became apparent that Fish did this favor for his friend Adam Cole. He’ll continue to soften up JB ahead of Jurassic Express & Christian Cage’s Full Gear Falls Count Anywhere match with Cole & The Young Bucks in singles action on Friday’s Rampage.
But that wasn’t all this scene accomplished. It also carried over Bobby & Adam’s alliance from NXT to AEW, with Matt Jackson even working that WWE faction’s name into his message to the veteran Fish.
An old friend of @AdamColePro, @theBobbyFish is assigned a task to "take care" of @boy_myth_legend before #AEWFullGear - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/064mz7CJxU— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
It may have also planted the seed for some faction warfare with the Panama City Playboy caught between his two groups. Another Undisputed ERA ex’s WWE contract is said to be up next month. Kyle O’Reilly could join AEW and re-form reDRagon with Fish - and force Cole to decide which of his former ROH Tag champ buddies he’s going to back going forward.
But that’s down the road, and we have lots of highlights from last night’s Dynamite to show you.
As is AEW’s model these days, YouTube videos are being doled out slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- How did Lio Rush do in his Dynamite Debut?
- The Battle Lines have been Drawn and Full Gear Can’t Get Here Soon
- The Champion Left the Challenger Bloody, Bruised and Broken
.@azucarRoc heads to the ring with newest CHAOS members #BestFriends - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/WL3axPmrZt— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
A distraction from @orangecassidy is all the opening @azucarRoc needs - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/1ng3wBl37u— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
#DanLambert had a plan...#MenOfTheYear & @AmericanTopTeam jump the #InnerCircle Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/qHUkF22YPZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
#DanLambert just drove @IAmJericho through a table! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/qeLrY2h3NO— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
The disrespect shown by #DanLambert to @IAmJericho...How can the #InnerCircle come back from a beating like this from @OfficialEGO, @ScorpioSky & @AmericanTopTeam before the Minneapolis Street Fight at #AEWFullGear?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/gpGWsGl433
.@RealBrittBaker leaves @RebelTanea hanging out to dry. But the #AEW Women's World Champion will have to defend her title against @TayConti_ THIS SATURDAY at #AEWFullGear - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/MIqrgvq4Ww— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
A look at the intriguing TBS Women's Championship Tournament Quarterfinal matchup between @realrubysoho and @callmekrisstat - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/crgvl2Fp9i— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
YO! #TheAcclaimed drop the mic on @boy_myth_legend before @Bowens_Official takes on #JungleBoy - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/qnUQhRb59v— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
What's this all about, @theBobbyFish? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/CEGdvrXOIQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
Can @theAdamPage win the big one against #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX? TONIGHT, they sign their contract for their World Title Match at #AEWFullGear THIS SATURDAY! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/EowBDzUuF6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
An explosive scene on #AEWRampage all channeled toward @CMPunk vs @MadKing1981 at #AEWFullGear this Saturday on PPV - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/bYJieRLXz9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
The #HFO seizes the opportunity to get their shots on #BestFriends - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/zAmx45paHG— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
The hatred is real! @CMPunk and @MadKing1981 do NOT want to wait for #AEWFullGear this Saturday! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/iIjTncKSl7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
The Redeemer @ToBeMiro doesn't just want to beat @bryandanielson at #AEWFullGear, he NEEDS to win the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/BuEy8o793h— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
