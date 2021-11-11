This means Kyle O’Reilly is coming to AEW, right?

On the Nov. 10 Dynamite, Bobby Fish assaulted Jungle Boy. Before we could say “why?”, we got a scene with the Superkliq backstage. It quickly became apparent that Fish did this favor for his friend Adam Cole. He’ll continue to soften up JB ahead of Jurassic Express & Christian Cage’s Full Gear Falls Count Anywhere match with Cole & The Young Bucks in singles action on Friday’s Rampage.

But that wasn’t all this scene accomplished. It also carried over Bobby & Adam’s alliance from NXT to AEW, with Matt Jackson even working that WWE faction’s name into his message to the veteran Fish.

It may have also planted the seed for some faction warfare with the Panama City Playboy caught between his two groups. Another Undisputed ERA ex’s WWE contract is said to be up next month. Kyle O’Reilly could join AEW and re-form reDRagon with Fish - and force Cole to decide which of his former ROH Tag champ buddies he’s going to back going forward.

But that’s down the road, and we have lots of highlights from last night’s Dynamite to show you.

As is AEW’s model these days, YouTube videos are being doled out slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

How did Lio Rush do in his Dynamite Debut?

The Battle Lines have been Drawn and Full Gear Can’t Get Here Soon

The Champion Left the Challenger Bloody, Bruised and Broken

