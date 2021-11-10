Cody Rhodes’ match for Full Gear is finally set

The big hole in the card for Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 13 was Cody Rhodes’ match.

Rhodes missed All Out while fulfilling his other obligations to WarnerMedia (namely, filming The Go Big Show), so he wasn’t going to skip two AEW PPVs in a row. Cody’s been feuding with Malakai Black, who’s aligned himself with Andrade El Ídolo, who’s been doing business with FTR. All those paths crossed last week on Dynamite. They crossed again this Wednesday after PAC submitted Dax Harwood.

That was the impetus to finally book the American Nightmare for this weekend’s event. The unlikely duo of Andrade & Black will face the unlikely duo of Cody & PAC.

Which gives us a Full Gear card that looks like this:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World championship

Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s World title

FTR vs. Lucha Bros (c) for the AEW Tag Team championship

Miro vs. Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament final

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team in a 10 man Minneapolis Street Fight

SuperKliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Andrade El Ídolo & Malakai Black

Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose & Jaime Hayter (The Buy In)

Dig it?