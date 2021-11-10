Cody Rhodes’ match for Full Gear is finally set

The big hole in the card for Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 13 was Cody Rhodes’ match.
Rhodes missed All Out while fulfilling his other obligations to WarnerMedia (namely, filming The Go Big Show), so he wasn’t going to skip two AEW PPVs in a row. Cody’s been feuding with Malakai Black, who’s aligned himself with Andrade El Ídolo, who’s been doing business with FTR. All those paths crossed last week on Dynamite. They crossed again this Wednesday after PAC submitted Dax Harwood.
The sides are becoming more even...@CodyRhodes and the #LuchaBros hit the ring to help @BASTARDPAC - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/J6XQ9l4HgE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
That was the impetus to finally book the American Nightmare for this weekend’s event. The unlikely duo of Andrade & Black will face the unlikely duo of Cody & PAC.
Which gives us a Full Gear card that looks like this:
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World championship
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s World title
- FTR vs. Lucha Bros (c) for the AEW Tag Team championship
- Miro vs. Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament final
- CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
- Darby Allin vs. MJF
- Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team in a 10 man Minneapolis Street Fight
- SuperKliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in a Falls Count Anywhere match
- Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Andrade El Ídolo & Malakai Black
- Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose & Jaime Hayter (The Buy In)
Dig it?
Loading comments...