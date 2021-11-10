Dan Lambert puts Chris Jericho through a table (kind of)

Tony Schiavone was supposed to interview Inner Circle on the Nov. 10 Dynamite. But before Chris Jericho could grab a microphone and answer any of Schiavone’s questions, he and his crew were jumped on the ramp by the men they’ll face in a Minneapolis Street Fight on Saturday at Full Gear.

Men of the Year & American Top Team being jerks was no surprise. What happened when Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski & Dan Lambert got Jericho in the ring was...

With the Indianapolis crowd raining down boos, Sky & Page got on the stick and added insult to injury. First, the promised that not only would they win at the PPV, they would make sure Lambert pins Jericho. And before then, they would help the ATT head honcho tap out Le Champion with his own submission finisher.

Lambert couldn’t just apply the hold though. He had to give us a history lesson about it too.

HOW WILL INNER CIRCLE BOUNCE BACK FROM THIS?

Get complete results, and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.