AEW Rankings (Nov. 10, 2021): Miro burns Orange Cassidy twice

AEW released their latest rankings (Nov. 10, 2021). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Miro defeated Orange Cassidy in the world title eliminator tournament last week on Dynamite. Not only did Miro kick OC to the curb in the tournament, he also took OC’s spot in the rankings. Double burn. Miro, Bryan Danielson, and Scorpio Sky all rose one spot with the drop of Cassidy from #2 to #5.

Danielson has a match on Wednesday night Dynamite against Rocky Romero. Danielson’s spot in the tournament final against Miro at Full Gear is secure no matter the outcome, but his ranking could take a tumble in the event of an upset at the hands of Romero.

Women:

No changes for the women.

Tag Team:

No changes for the tag team division.

The Full Gear PPV on November 13 should mix up the rankings across the board. Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker DMD defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Tay Conti, and the Lucha Bros defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR. Those matches will result in either new titleholders or new faces at #1.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?