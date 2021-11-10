AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Nov. 10, 2021): Full Gear go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

This week's show comes our way from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. It features the final push to Sat., Nov. 13's Full Gear PPV, including a contract signing for Kenny Omega's World title defense against Hangman Page. Plus, Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero, PAC & Dax Harwood go one-on-one, a big six-woman tag featuring Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & her challenger this weekend Tay Conti, Lio Rush's Dynamite debut with Dante Martin against Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty - and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 10

The show opens with the intro video.

“American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

Danielson in control early with a little bit of wrist control, Romero turns it around on him, and we get a stalemate! Circling, drop toehold from Bryan sets up a waistlock takedown, maintaining the waistlock, Rocky backs him in the corner and breaks dirty with a series of elbows!

Romero sends Dragon through the ropes with a hip toss and Orange Cassidy makes a show of backing off and putting his hands in his pockets in front of Bryan. Rocky with a suicide dive! Back inside, Danielson with chest kicks in the corner, following it up with the Romero Special, full extension, shifting to a rear chinlock, Dragon sleeper blocked and Azucar slips out!

Knee in the ropes, referee Bryce Remsburg warns Dragon off, knee lifts get an elbow, Romero with a springboard tornado DDT! Rocky traps him in the ropes, kicks and a missle dropkick sends Bryan crashing to the floor! Step-up tijeras off the steel steps, throwing Dragon back inside, the sweet running shiranui... NOPE!

Romero with the forever lariats, Bryan cuts him off with a rolling elbow, German suplex... NO GOOD! Chops and kicks in the corner, Dragon sets him up top and climbs to join him... ROMERO COUNTERS THE BACK SUPERPLEX INTO A CROSSBODY AND GRABS A CROSS ARMBAR ON THE KICKOUT!

DANIELSON COUNTERS WITH THE DEADLIFT POWERBOMB AS MATT HARDY WATCHES FROM THE CROWD! Trading strikes in the middle of the ring, flying armbar from Rocky, Bryan blocks and reverses into a calf slicer! Romero goes back to the cross armbar but Dragon counters with an ankle lock!

On the fall-back, Rocky gets the cross armbar with full extension but Dragon counters to a schoolboy for two! Both men down and out, Romero with a running knee, Bryan counters the shiranui and reverses to the double wrist clutch “YOU’RE GONNA GET YOUR [REDACTED] HEAD KICKED IN!” stomps!

Looking for the LeBell Lock, Rocky fights him and Bryan shifts gears to grab the leg instead...

“American Dragon” Bryan Danielson wins by submission with a Tequila Sunrise.

Back from commercial, Tony Schiavone is in the ring introducing the Inner Circle.

The come to the ring but get waylaid by American Top Team and laid out on the ramp! Men of the Year take Chris Jericho into the ring and set a table up, Dan Lambert is on the second turnbuckle, they lift him up... AVALANCHE TRIPLE POWERBOMB THROUGH THE TABLE!

Lambert celebrates like he just won a world title and Scorpio Sky does his best “by god, he might be broken in half” on the mic. He says that’s just a small taste of what they can do, but we’re gonna get the whole thing Saturday, at Full Gear. “All Ego” Ethan Page says they’re gonna make sure that Dan gets to pin Jericho, but that’s Saturday, and tonight he’s gonna get to tap Jericho out in the Walls of Jericho!

Lambert locks the Walls in and he informs us on mic that his version is inspired by Rocky Johnson’s from Championship Wrestling from Florida in 1975.

Anna Jay, Tay Conti, & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, Jamie Hayter, & Rebel

Rosa and Baker early, Britt ducks a kick but Thunder scoops her up, she slips out and they stalemate and Rebel tags in! Rebel in with forearms, she gets hip tossed and dropkicked, off the ropes, la casadora facebreaker! Taking her in the corner, chops, tag to Jay, double-teams, straight suplex connects.

Back from commercial, Jay suplexes Baker and follows it with a running blockbuster for some separation! Hayter and Conti tag in and Tay lights her up with strikes! Cleaning house with lariats, a strike combo gets Baker in to break up the pin! Jamie with a Rock Bottom backbreaker and an STO but Rosa breaks it up!

Fireman’s carry, Hayter slips away and tags Rebel in! The match breaks down into “everybody do something cool” territory and all six women end up down and out! Thunder off the top with a crossbody to Hayter on the floor! Conti with a hammerlock, she gives Britt a look that keeps her out of the ring...

Tay Conti wins by pinfall with the hammerlock DDT.

Back from commercial, the Acclaimed rap through their entrance as usual, and Max Caster tells Jungle Boy that he wouldn’t kiss him even though he’s his fetish, which is... interesting.

Anthony Bowens vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Grappling in the feeling out, Perry with punches in the corner, Bowens returns the favor with hard chops! Shifting to the lucha, big arm drag into a dropkick and Jungle Boy is running hot! Whip across, Jack goes to slide out to the apron but Anthony cuts him off with a headbutt and a handful of hair!

Back from commercial, Perry lighting him up with elbows and chops, off the ropes, dropkick takes his knee out, big lariat and he’s fired up! Bowens cuts him off and plants him with a slam... A DEEP TWO! Looking for Snare Trap but Caster runs interference and Jungle Boy ends up diving on him!

Back inside, forearm connects, shoulder thrust countered with a knee, Anthony catches him with the hanging Square Hammer DDT... NOT ENOUGH! Jack with the single leg, stepping over, Snare Trap applied! Bowens crawls but he can’t get to the ropes...

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry wins by submission with Snare Trap.

Post-match, Bobby Fish attacks Jungle Boy and lands a few knees before hitting an exploder suplex into the ropes! Christian Cage and Luchasaurus make the save and run him off!

We get a video package for “Hangman” Adam Page’s road to this weekend’s AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega.

Adam Cole is backstage with the Young Bucks, and he introduces them to Bobby Fish.

The Bucks say they know Fish very well and Matt Jackson wants to make one thing clear, there’s no dispute, it’s the era of the Elite, but if Adam Cole vouches for someone and says they’re cool, they’re cool. Cole pitches Bob on wrestling Jungle Boy on Rampage on Friday and leaving just enough for them to finish the job at Full Gear.

We get a video package for CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston that’s full of IWA Mid-South footage, which is really cool.

Wardlow vs. Wheeler YUTA

Wardlow with a waistlock, YUTA out with elbows, crawl under, a dropkick staggers him, more forearms, duck a lariat, a springboard goes awry and Mr. Mayhem catches him with a slam! Powerbombs ensue, roll him through for a fourth! Setting him up top, Alarm Clock out of the corner... it’s over.

Wardlow wins by pinfall with a hanging Alarm Clock in the corner.

Post-match, HFO hit the ring and attack Best Friends as they check on YUTA! Matt Hardy horsecollars Orange with a steel chair... TWIST OF FATE WITH THE CHAIR!

Back from commercial, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston are having a vicious pull-apart brawl in the loading bay!

Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal

Moriarty and Martin, starting with the proteges, Lee going after the arm, top wristlock applied, Dante springboards out of it! Leapfrog, leg trip, ocver for one, cover in return, duck a kick, bridge up, Martin rolls through into a sunset flip! Moriarty with a bodyscissors roll into a pin, Dante picks the ankle, looking for a pin, no dice!

Back from commercial, Martin with a sunset flip on Sydal, he leaps over him after the nearfall and then pops up for a missile dropkick! Both men crawling for tags and they get them! Moriarty in with a boot, a lariat, an inverted stomp armbreaker! Whip reversed, corkscrew uppercut takes Rush off his feet!

Lee draws him up but eats a rush of palm strikes, stays in there for a wild corkscrew ripcord facebuster! Double whip with Matt in the ring, Lio gets boots up, ducks under, nails Sydal with a roundhouse kick! Enzuigiri for Moriarty! Off the ropes, both his opponents come back in so Rush hits a handspring double elbow!

Diving on Sydal and on Moriarty, throwing him back inside, corkscrew Killswitch... LEE MORIARTY KICKS OUT! Big uppercut gets Lee a deep two on Dante, he and Sydal draw him up but Lio comes in and takes them out with a series of kicks! He calls for Martin to go up top, double jump...

Dante Martin & Lio Rush win by pinfall with the double jump moonsault from Martin on Lee Moriarty.

We get a promo package from Miro where he tells Bryan Danielson that he’s just a body standing between a man and his wife, to send us to break.

Dax Harwood vs. PAC

Collar and elbow, grinding away, back to the lockup, Harwood with a wristlock, reversed, and Dax reverses him right back. Arm wringer, PAC shoulder block, scoop and a slam, upkick counters the follow-up and Harwood gets a headlock takeover. Bastard with an arm drag and we stalemate!

Dax with a big lariat, PAC with chops in the corner, referee Aubrey Edwards warns him to back off and he shifts to chopping into the next corner. Trading forearms in the middle of the ring, Bastard with a snap German suplex off the ropes and a lariat to send Harwood to the floor!

Back from commercial, Harwood up top and PAC climbs to join him. Jockeying for position... PAC HITS AN AVALANCHE SHEERDROP BRAINBUSTER! Slow to capitalize, he rolls Dax over... AND HE KICKS OUT! Missile dropkick to the back follows it up, charging uppercut, charging boot, Tully Blanchard pulls him out of the way of a third and Harwood is ready with a brainbuster... THE BASTARD KICKS OUT!

PAC with a superkick out of the corner to get some breathing space, up top, Dax climbs after him... BACK SUPERPLEX! The Bastard recovers, back and forth, big lariat from Harwood, slingshot powerbomb... NO GOOD! Dax with uppercuts, countered to a backslide and PAC gets the Brutalizer...

PAC wins by submission with the Brutalizer.

Post-match, PAC won’t let go and Cash Wheeler has to make the save and pull him off! Tully holds him down and Cash stomps him!

The lights go out!

They come back up and Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo are in the ring! They join in with beating PAC up! Lucha Brothers and Cody Rhodes rush to the ring to make the save!

The babyfaces clear the ring after a brawl but Black and Andrade seem satisfied with themselves all the same.

Commentary hypes up Rampage, now featuring Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish and Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match, and the card for Full Gear.

We get a video package for MJF vs. Darby Allin.

Commentary hypes up the rest of the card, now including Cody and PAC vs. Andrade and Black.

We get footage of the Dark Order and the Elite leaving the building, as ordered ahead of our main event contract signing.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring to preside over the signing.

“Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega make their entrances.

Page says he doesn’t know what’s left to say after all this time, and the sooner he signs it, the sooner he gets to beat his ass and win the world title.

Omega says all of this should have been his already, and if it wasn’t for his insecurities he’d be here. Cowboys pick themselves back up and go riding again, but it was always the Elite that picked him up and got him going again, and he saw himself in Hangman, but he was wrong, and he’s a disappointment.

Adam says he talks a lot about him choking, but if he remembers, once upon a time Kenny had another tag partner that he didn’t think HE lived up to, but now he’s the Best Bout Machine and a champion for almost a year, and it’d be fair to say that he surpassed that partner.

Kenny’s told him a lot of lies about not being good enough, but the worst was last year when he beat him in the eliminator tournament and told him he was proud of him, because he wasn’t proud, he was afraid. He didn’t want him to feel the pain of loss and let it light a fire under his ass and drive him to redeem himself.

He didn’t want Page to become what he is, to be able to beat him on Saturday and become champion. Omega says he did what he did out of necessity and because, believe it or not, he cares about him, and he wanted to be the guy on the other side of the table when he realized his potential, and who knows if they can be friends again, but he wants to shake his hand one last time.

Omega says they’re gonna kill it at the pay-per-view, they shake hands, and again Kenny tells him he’s proud of him... AND THE CAMERA MAN SMASHES HANGMAN WITH THE CAMERA! IT’S DON CALLIS IN DISGUISE! Callis takes his disguise off and says he’s been hiding in his basement for six weeks, and asks if a bleeding Adam looks like he’s ready to win the title.

KENNY OMEGA SIGNS THE CONTRACT IN HANGMAN PAGE’S BLOOD! IT’S OFFICIAL!

That’s the show, folks.