Bryan Danielson wrestles his favorite luchador of all-time to a controversial finish in CMLL

Bryan Danielson had the time of his life wrestling his favorite luchador of all-time in CMLL. The American Dragon competed against Blue Panther in a submission match, and the result came down to a controversial finish.

Danielson has had a fondness for Blue Panther since childhood. The luchador’s submission style stood out over high-flying contemporaries. Danielson also appreciated the fire and energy that Blue Panther brought to the ring.

Danielson spoke about the emotion he felt when receiving a signed mask from Blue Panther ten years ago. Now, the time has come to wrestle his idol one-on-one. When the bell rings, Blue Panther will be his enemy.

Danielson versus Blue Panther took place in CMLL from Arena Mexico on Friday, April 5, 2024. The action went from mat work to striking to high flying. Danielson took home the victory, but it wasn’t without controversy. After hitting the Busaiku Knee, Danielson took a little time to gloat. Bad mistake. Blue Panther swiftly snatched Danielson’s arm for an armbar submission. Danielson immediately tapped out. Blue Panther thought he won, however, the referee ruled that Danielson’s foot was under the ropes for a break. As Blue Panther reacted with disappointment, Danielson capitalized to catch his idol off guard for the LeBell Lock. The American Dragon cranked hard to earn the tap out.

Afterward, Blue Panther gave respect to Danielson for being better on that night. The luchador also hoped to see Danielson soon for a rematch in AEW. Danielson bowed to show admiration to his idol, and Blue Panther took him for a ride on his shoulders.

Check out the highlight package with the finish and the post-match promos.

Backstage, it was clear how much Danielson loved wrestling his idol. It was a dream come true. He felt emotion straight from the heart. The joy on his face speaks volumes.

Danielson also discussed how wrestling in Arena Mexico was one of the top five experiences in his career. It was a tough battle trying to submit a master of lucha libre, and he laughed about his trick to win. Danielson hopes the fans will speak up about running it back for a rematch in AEW. He also has his eye on wrestling Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and mask versus hair against Mistico in CMLL.

Share your reaction to Bryan Danielson wrestling his favorite luchador all-time in Arena Mexico.