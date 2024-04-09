Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Seth Rollins is taking time off after WrestleMania, according to Wrestling Observer. “The hope” is he’ll only be gone “about four weeks”.
- The Observer’s Dave Meltzer also asked around about if Stephanie McMahon is returning as a WWE executive now that Vince is seemingly gone for good, but “nobody is directly answering that question, no confirmations or denials.”
- Stephanie’s WrestleMania appearance was kept a secret internally, per Fightful Select. The segment was listed as a Triple H promo on run sheets for Sunday’s show. The site notes that Steph was welcomed backstage, as she still has a positive reputation at the company.
- Linda McMahon was spotted at the WWE hotel after Sunday’s show, according to PW Insider.
- A Sports Illustrated report on Nick Khan says the WWE President is looking into collaborating with other wrestling promotions. It’s one of the previously off-limits things that Khan looks at as a potential revenue stream, like more international shows and the Netflix deal.
- Fightful also heard there was “heavy praise all around” for the camerawork & production at WrestleMania, and little to no reaction to IShowSpeed swearing during his appearance.
- Matt Hardy is a free agent after his last AEW contract expired. That’s from Fightful and confirmed by the Observer, both of whom also say Hardy decided not to sign a new deal AEW offered.
- Regarding AEW’s plans to air footage of CM Punk & Jack Perry’s All In altercation, PW Insider is told it will be from the Wembley Stadium security cameras and not “a parody or a bait and switch.” They also speculate it will be used to add heat to Dynasty’s Young Bucks/FTR Tag title match, and possibly to bring Perry back.
- AEW’s CJ Perry, Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall were backstage on Night Two. Those last three can be seen in pictures with Cody Rhodes & family from after his win in the main event that are floating around the internet.
