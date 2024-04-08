Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 31-April 7, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Rampage, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Level Up, ROH Supercard of Honor, NJPW Sakura Genesis, NXT Stand & Deliver, both nights of WrestleMania XL, and everything else there’s no space to list here from a busy week in Philadelphia and around the wrestling world.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Empirically impressive...

An impressive first night as a member of the SmackDown roster edged out two huge WrestleMania angles: The Final Boss bloodying up Mama Rhodes’ baby boy, and 2 ⁄ 3 of an electric Raw promo segment.

⁄ of an electric Raw promo segment. You know you’re over with Cagesiders when “Prime Target” videos of your story land you in the middle of these Rankings.

AEW’s Aerial Assassin avenged a loss from earlier in his career, and represents that promotion here along with the new #1 contender for their TBS title.

The new Triple Crown champion may be our first All Japan representative in these Rankings.

If WWE will give The One and Only some wins, we’ll give him some votes.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 52

1. Jade Cargill

2. The Rock

3. CM Punk

4. Drew McIntyre

5. Trick Williams

6. Will Ospreay

7. Yuma Anzai

8. Willow Nightingale

9. Ricochet

10. Cody Rhodes

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where somebody talked his way into second place, and life imitates art in fifth...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 30

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. CM Punk - 63

3. IYO SKY - 62.5

4. Cody Rhodes - 60

5. (tie) Samoa Joe - 58

5. (tie) Swerve Strickland - 58

7. MJF - 57.5

8. Jey Uso - 57

9. LA Knight - 56.5

10. (tie) Bryan Danielson - 54.5

10. (tie) Seth Rollins - 54.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results!