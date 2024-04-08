Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Tony Khan wanted to air the CM Punk/Jack Perry All In footage “a long time ago,” per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez. He didn’t before “for whatever reason”, but seems to be doing so now because he was “very upset with the CM Punk interview.”
- Also on WOR, Dave Meltzer said he had it “100% confirmed” AEW will air video of the Punk/Perry altercation on Dynamite.
- Former MLW World champion and Anoa’i Dynasty member Jacob Fatu has been telling people he’s signed WWE, says Fightful Select. Sources told PW Insider Elite that Fatu has officially signed with the company, and added that he was backstage at WrestleMania Sunday night.
- A “tenured member” of the WWE creative team told SEScoops that Paul Heyman was given “free rein” with his Hall of Fame speech. The site also heard that “many within WWE” consider the speech “one of the greatest promos in WWE history.”
- Gabe Sapolosky was scouting for WWE at WrestleMania week indie shows. That from a Fightful report which also mentioned that Nick Khan’s visit to Bloodsport last week was at least partly because the WWE President had a good relationship with Josh Barnett.
- Natalya took in Stardom’s WrestleMania week show, and later told Good Karma Wrestling that WWE is returning to Japan sometime this year.
