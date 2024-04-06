Jon Moxley’s match at New Japan’s Chicago show is now for the IWGP World title

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held off on crowning one of their young stars at Sakura Genesis today (April 6) in Tokyo, and in so doing made the main event of their Windy City Riot event next Friday in Chicago even bigger than it already was.

After Tetsuya Naito outlasted New Japan Cup winner Yota Tsuji in a 30+ minute main event to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight championship, Jon Moxley stepped into the ring. Los Ingobernables de Japon’s leader was already set to face the AEW star in the States on April 12, and since Naito will still have the belt the two decided to put it on the line in the match.

Earlier on Sakura Genesis, Mox teamed with his protege Shota Umino to defeat Scapegoat Jack Perry & Ren Narita despite the usual shenanigans from Perry & Narita’s House of Torture stable. Umino & the Scapegoat will go one-on-one in Chicago.

It wasn’t a great day for HoT, as EVIL dropped the NEVER Openweight title to Shingo Takagi today at Ryogoku Kokugikan in a match the featured lots of involvement from both EVIL’s crew and Takagi’s LIJ mates.

The IWGP Heavyweight Tag titles also changed hands when Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) beat Bullet Club’s KENTA & Chase Owens. The Junior Heavyweight Tag titles stayed with Bullet Club War Dogs’ Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney after they defeated Catch 22’s Francesco Akira & TJP & Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA).

Meanwhile, SHO is still the IWGP Junior Heavyweight champ after his defense against his former tag partner YOH ended when the challenger dislocated his shoulder early in the match. That leaves his status up in the air for Best of the Super Juniors 21, which we learned will start on May 11. The tournament wraps up on June 9 at New Japan’s Dominion event in Osaka. An impromptu angle after YOH’s injury saw DOUKI and Kosei Fujita hit the ring to challenge the champ. DOUKI actually left with the belt; we’ll see if that gets resolved before the tournament starts next month.

Before we get there, there’s Windy City Riot to look forward to. Here’s the current line-up for Fri., April 12 in Wintrust Arean: