Dalton Castle is TV ready after Emmy award winner helps him win ROH Fight Without Honor

Dalton Castle is finally TV ready. He received the stamp of approval from an Emmy award winner en route to defeating John Morrison in a Fight Without Honor at ROH Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024).

Johnny TV claimed to be head and shoulders above Castle as a product made for television. The feud escalated into Castle losing custody of The Boys and said Boys being eaten by a bear. Now, it was finally time for Castle to smash Johnny’s face.

A Fight Without Honor is basically a no disqualification match. Taya Valkyrie was ringside to help her husband. La Wera Loca was mostly hands off on Castle, probably because she was disgusted by him. Taya mainly assisted by pulling Johnny to safety and handing him weapons. She also threw white powder in Castle’s face and blew him with a leafblower.

The first heavy spot came through a table. Castle executed a slick hurricanrana on the floor.

When the peacock went for the same move later, Johnny smartly countered to powerbomb Castle onto the wood.

The climax came when Castle called for backup from his substitute Boys. Castle threw one Boy after another into suicide dives on his enemy. Credit to Johnny for safely catching one Boy whose feet got stuck on the ropes. The seventh Boy turned out to be Jack Cartwheel cartwheeling into a dive.

The eighth Boy looked familiar under the mysterious mask. Johnny charged at him only to be victim to a Sky High spinebuster. The other Boys carried Taya to the back to prevent any more trifling. That’s when the eighth Boy revealed himself to be Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser’s TV credits include Cobra Kai and winning an Emmy for his performance in Black Bird. He has also dabbled on the indie scene with Matt Cardona and Sandman.

Hauser emptied a sack of tacks for Castle to smash Johnny’s face with a Bangarang to win.

