Mark Briscoe wins the ROH World Championship

Reach for the sky! Jay Briscoe would be proud of his brother.

Mark Briscoe won the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston in the main event of Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024). Mark’s moment of glory had an extra special connection to Jay. It was eleven years ago on this exact same date that Jay won his first ROH world title. Now, Dem Boys are both world champions.

This fight was a certified slobberknocker. Kingston said he was bringing his violent side to the ring, but the match was pretty clean for the most part. Stress on for the most part, because Kingston didn’t hold back turning Briscoe into a bloody mess by smashing his head repeatedly onto the commentary table. Later, Kingston squeezed Briscoe’s head to gush red. That blood only fueled Briscoe to man up and fight through adversity.

As the match progressed, Briscoe rallied for a rolling Spicolli driver and a froggy bow. There was still plenty of fight left, and Kingston kicked out on the cover.

Kingston and Briscoe traded off on T-bone suplexes and uranage slams. Double clothesline, and both men were down.

It was only a matter of time before Kingston clocked the spinning backfist. He nailed Briscoe clean, but Dat Boy dramatically kicked out.

For the climax, Kingston landed another spinning backfist. This time, Briscoe didn’t go down. He remained on his feet to fire back a jumping kick. That stunned Kingston enough for Briscoe to execute the Cutthroat driver. Briscoe dug deep with the spirit of Jay radiating strong to finish with the Jay Driller. 1, 2, 3. New champion.

The ROH locker room emptied to celebrate with the Briscoe family. Kingston fulfilled the Code of Honor with a hug.

On April 5th 2013 Jay Briscoe captured the #ROH World Title for the first-time.



On April 5th 2024 Mark Briscoe is now the NEW ROH World Champion.



Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/AGrYiEQYKn — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

