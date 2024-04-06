Mark Briscoe wins the ROH World Championship

Reach for the sky! Jay Briscoe would be proud of his brother.
Mark Briscoe won the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston in the main event of Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024). Mark’s moment of glory had an extra special connection to Jay. It was eleven years ago on this exact same date that Jay won his first ROH world title. Now, Dem Boys are both world champions.
This fight was a certified slobberknocker. Kingston said he was bringing his violent side to the ring, but the match was pretty clean for the most part. Stress on for the most part, because Kingston didn’t hold back turning Briscoe into a bloody mess by smashing his head repeatedly onto the commentary table. Later, Kingston squeezed Briscoe’s head to gush red. That blood only fueled Briscoe to man up and fight through adversity.
Blood fueled motivation!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024
Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf#EddieKingston | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/oIfUzrUjV2
As the match progressed, Briscoe rallied for a rolling Spicolli driver and a froggy bow. There was still plenty of fight left, and Kingston kicked out on the cover.
Mark Briscoe goes flying!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024
Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf#EddieKingston | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/UI3Gj37aQd
Kingston and Briscoe traded off on T-bone suplexes and uranage slams. Double clothesline, and both men were down.
Both men are DOWN!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024
Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf#EddieKingston | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/vIoZUJ67in
It was only a matter of time before Kingston clocked the spinning backfist. He nailed Briscoe clean, but Dat Boy dramatically kicked out.
BRISCOE KICKS OUT!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024
Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf#EddieKingston | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/PE0oQB7DUo
For the climax, Kingston landed another spinning backfist. This time, Briscoe didn’t go down. He remained on his feet to fire back a jumping kick. That stunned Kingston enough for Briscoe to execute the Cutthroat driver. Briscoe dug deep with the spirit of Jay radiating strong to finish with the Jay Driller. 1, 2, 3. New champion.
The ROH locker room emptied to celebrate with the Briscoe family. Kingston fulfilled the Code of Honor with a hug.
On April 5th 2013 Jay Briscoe captured the #ROH World Title for the first-time.— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024
On April 5th 2024 Mark Briscoe is now the NEW ROH World Champion.
Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub
▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/AGrYiEQYKn
Share your reaction to Mark Briscoe winning the ROH World Championship.
Catch up on the full results here for ROH Supercard of Honor.
