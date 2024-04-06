Athena beats three-time AEW women’s titleholder to remain forever champion of ROH

Athena claims to be the forever champion of Ring of Honor, and she backs up those words with results in the ring. The Fallen Goddess faced her toughest challenge to date for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024), and she still walked out in victory holding the title high.

Three-time AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida was the challenger. The story coming in was Athena feeling fear due to Shida holding the win over her in their only singles match prior. The Fallen Goddess was tentative to start, however, her strategy clicked in to attack the left knee. Athena did damage early that affected Shida throughout the match.

Shida took a dangerous thump being powerbombed on the floor. The sequence was set up with Shida sending Athena over the ropes on a hurricanrana, however, Athena maintained her grip tight to transition for the power move of pain.

Athena capitalized in the ring for the O-Face flying stunner. Unfortunately for the champ, she showboated on the pin, and the challenger kicked out before 3.

Shida came back for the Katana strike. Athena kicked out dramatically. The action progressed toward the finish. Athena dodged Shida’s attacks and countered for a thunderous forearm blow. Shida was on roller skates as Athena hit the O-Face again. This time, Shida did not kick out. The Fallen Goddess remains the forever champ.

Athena’s title reign stands at 483 days and counting. She is close to joining the 500 club with Samoa Joe (645 days) and Nigel McGuinness (545 days) as ROH world champions.

