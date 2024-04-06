Billie Starkz fakes neck injury to become inaugural ROH women’s TV champion

Billie Starkz goes down in history as the first-ever ROH women’s TV champion, but she achieved that distinction by executing a despicable ruse at Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024).

Starkz met Queen Aminata in the tournament final to crown the inaugural ROH women’s world television champion. Aminata gained early control after a thunderous kick to the face.

Starkz focused on damaging the neck of Aminata.

In hindsight, that strategy may have been foreshadowing for Starkz’s ace in the hole. The competitors battled for position on the turnbuckles when Starkz shouted, “F*ck you,” and shoved Aminata falling down to the mat. Starkz threw caution to the wind for a swan dive, however, Aminata got her knees up to block.

Upon impact, Starkz screamed in pain about a neck injury. Medical personnel attended to Starkz and placed on a neck brace. The scene took several minutes, and this really felt legit scary in the initial moment. The audience was in shock for Starkz’s safety.

Not to worry, because it was all bullshit.

As Aminata held open the ropes for Starkz to depart aided by doctors, Starkz grabbed Aminata for a German suplex. Swerve! Starkz wasn’t injured at all. She slapped on a sleeper hold to choke out Aminata.

Athena’s minion training paid off. Starkz fooled everyone to get the job done by any means necessary. During the match, the crowd support was split at roughly 60% to 40% in favor of Aminata. After the match, Starkz received no support as boos rained down.

In shocking fashion, Billie Starkz has become the inaugural #ROH Women's World TV Champion, and everyone is at a loss for words right now.



Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@BillieStarkz pic.twitter.com/QVoHRtXftQ — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

