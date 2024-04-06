Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Fightful Select heard there is “an aura of excitement” in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40 tonight, especially with this being the first such event that has no involvement from Vince McMahon. The locker room is relieved that Vince won’t be there to “fuck up everyone’s good time.”
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates Roman Reigns is expected to take time off after WrestleMania, with his next match probably not happening until WWE returns to Saudi Arabia.
- Triple H said there will be a WWE Draft in about one month.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer mentioned there is “more and more talk” about the undisputed WWE tag team titles being split in the six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania.
- Per Fightful, the Damage CTRL breakup angle was planned months in advance. The original idea involved Charlotte Flair fighting off Damage CTRL alongside Bayley, but plans changed when Flair got injured. Things never got far enough in Sasha Banks’ contract negotiations with WWE for her to be involved in any of Bayley’s creative pitches for WrestleMania.
- Even though Tony Khan said he released multiple AEW wrestlers this week in order to help build a war chest for signing future big name free agents, Meltzer said the cost savings from these specific cuts are not significant: “I think all of these salaries combined that he cut will probably be far less than he would need for a Drew McIntyre or a Becky Lynch.”
- After Tony Khan claimed he fired Brandon & Brent Tate (The Boys) because they didn’t show up for work multiple times, The Boys responded by saying HR told them their release was due to budget cuts, and not related to any travel issues.
- The Observer heard from people in AEW who responded to CM Punk’s negative comments about the company by saying they want to “just move past it.”
- According to WrestleVotes, the staff at the Wells Fargo Center was “actively encouraging the remaining fans” at last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to “move their seats in order to fill up the TV side.”
- Cody Rhodes filed for a trademark on the phrase “The Renaissance Era.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...