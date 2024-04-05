ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 live results: Mark Briscoe & Hikaru Shida challenge for world titles, more!

Ring of Honor is back on the PPV track with Supercard of Honor on Friday night (Apr. 5, 2024) from Philadelphia, PA. The card features three intriguing title bouts. Mark Briscoe aims to make brother Jay Briscoe proud by winning the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston exactly eleven years after Jay won his first world title, three-time AEW women’s world champion Hikaru Shida is the toughest test to date for Athena’s 482-day ROH Women’s World Championship reign, and Billie Starkz battles Queen Aminata to become the inaugural ROH women’s TV titleholder.

Supercard of Honor streams exclusively on ROH’s HonorClub subscription service. The PPV starts at 8 pm ET with the free Zero Hour pre-show at 7 pm ET.

Follow along here for updates, and have fun chatting with your fellow Cagesiders about the show in the comments!

Results:

Zero Hour pre-show Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo Angelico & Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter And more! ROH Supercard of Honor PPV ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Tag Team Championship: Kingdom (c) vs. Infantry ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz Fight Without Honor: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Stardom trios: Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

