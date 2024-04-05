ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 live results: Mark Briscoe & Hikaru Shida challenge for world titles, more!

Ring of Honor is back on the PPV track with Supercard of Honor on Friday night (Apr. 5, 2024) from Philadelphia, PA. The card features three intriguing title bouts. Mark Briscoe aims to make brother Jay Briscoe proud by winning the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston exactly eleven years after Jay won his first world title, three-time AEW women’s world champion Hikaru Shida is the toughest test to date for Athena’s 482-day ROH Women’s World Championship reign, and Billie Starkz battles Queen Aminata to become the inaugural ROH women’s TV titleholder.
Supercard of Honor streams exclusively on ROH’s HonorClub subscription service. The PPV starts at 8 pm ET with the free Zero Hour pre-show at 7 pm ET.
Follow along here for updates
Results:
Zero Hour pre-show
Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo
Angelico & Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
ROH Supercard of Honor PPV
ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
ROH World Tag Team Championship: Kingdom (c) vs. Infantry
ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson
ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz
Fight Without Honor: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV
Stardom trios: Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM
ROH! ROH! ROH!
