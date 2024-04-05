TNA signs the foundation of ROH

TNA announced that they have officially signed Jonathan Gresham.

The press release states:

TNA Wrestling has signed in-ring veteran Jonathan Gresham, the company confirmed today. Gresham has been a singles and tag team champion, including a run as the ROH World Champion. Gresham has ranked among the Top 10 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) 500 and the among the top 10 wrestlers from Sports Illustrated. An Atlanta native who has been wrestling professionally since 2005, Gresham had his first match at age 16 – against Heath. He is married to reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and the two live with their six dogs.

Gresham rose to prominence as the foundation of Ring of Honor during 2020. The Octopus became the company’s sixth triple crown champion by capturing the world title, Pure belt, and tag team gold during his career. Gresham held the ROH World Championship for the transition to new ownership. After a pair of title defenses in AEW, he dropped the strap to Claudio Castagnoli at the first ROH PPV in the new era. Once Gresham parted ways with Tony Khan Enterprises, he was in and out of Impact for a few short stints. This new deal with TNA should give the foundation more stability.

TNA ushered in Gresham’s return with a mysterious vignette.

What do you hope to see from Jonathan Gresham moving forward in TNA?