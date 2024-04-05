Cody Rhodes tour bus caught fire last night

This morning (April 4), Cody Rhodes tweeted:

Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night



Everybody is safe and okay



The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans



Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 5, 2024

Since — thank goodness — Rhodes told us right up front that no one was hurt when his bus caught fire on Thursday night, his message prompted a lot of jokes about the lengths Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would go to mess with his WrestleMania rival.

It also led to a more detailed explanation from Cody on The Pat McAfee Show this afternoon. The man who will main event both nights of WrestleMania XL said his bus didn’t “burn to a crisp, but it was up in a big fireball for a moment”. The things he rescued from the bus are pictures of his wife & daughter, and his wrestling boots. He thanked the Philadelphia Fire Department for putting out the blaze, and that they were able to save a lot of stuff... although his signature suits have a smokey odor to them today.

"I'm coming in a little bit hot and here's why..



Last night at 1AM my bus driver yelled we gotta get off this bus it's on fire..



There ain't NOBODY here who is more ready for WrestleMania than me" ~ @CodyRhodes#PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yO7EWO7OGJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2024

And where did Rhodes crash with his own sleeping quarters uninhabitable? He told McAfee that his Night One tag partner Seth Rollins offered him shelter on his bus. With a friendship like that, how can they lose tomorrow night?

Probably they way everyone who wrestles The Bloodline loses, but that was still a nice gesture from Rollins (and his wife, we presume). Anyway...

Quite a story. Glad everyone is okay, and we’ll see where it ends up fitting in the legend of WrestleMania XL when all is said and done.