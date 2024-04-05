Super fight trilogy booked for TNA Rebellion PPV

It’s hammer time. Josh Alexander can’t touch this when it comes to Alexander Hammerstone. Or so, that’s what Hammerstone would have you believe. We’re about to find out which Alexander is greater in a super fight trilogy bout at the TNA Rebellion PPV on April 20.

Alexander won round one clean. Hammerstone cheated to win round two. Round three was set up on Thursday night’s edition of Impact (Apr. 4, 2024). Hammerstone addressed the idea that he is dodging Alexander for the rubber match. Hammerman has nothing to be afraid of. He is bigger, stronger, and better than his rival. Hammerstone decided to oblige Alexander’s wishes to wrestle one more time. The muscular marvel made a physical statement by picking on an innocent cameraman. He placed the trophy of Alexander’s headgear onto the poor schmuck to wrench in a devastating torture rack.

TNA made the trilogy bout official.

The Rebellion card currently includes:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone

Which Alexander are you picking for the rubber match at Rebellion?