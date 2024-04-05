Jonathan Gresham returns to TNA with mysterious vignette

Jonathan Gresham reached the pinnacle of his career when winning the ROH World Championship on December 11, 2021. Since then, the Octopus has struggled to replicate that level of success elsewhere. Gresham returned to the television screen in TNA with a mysterious vignette.

Last we saw Gresham, he went down in defeat challenging Alex Shelley for the world title at the end of 2023. Gresham reappeared on Impact (Apr. 4, 2024) addressing lies. The Octopus attended a group therapy meeting. He’s feeling better than last time. Gresham realized that if he wants people to listen to what he has to say, then he needs to wear a mask. The scene cut to presumably Gresham wearing a grill in his mouth speaking about living a lie. That voice is done with the lies.

This vignette is better seen than reading a description to get the vibe. It is an intriguing way to bring Gresham back into the fold for TNA. I have no clue which direction this mysterious scene is leading, but I’m curious to find out.

What’s your take on the TNA vignette for Jonathan Gresham? Did you pick up any hints in the imagery?