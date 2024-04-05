Little Guido brings in new era of Full Blooded Italians to TNA

When in Philly, ECW veterans come knocking. Little Guido was in the Impact Zone on Thursday night (Apr. 4, 2024), and he brought friends for a new era of the Full Blooded Italians.

The Rascalz ran their mouths insulting the home crowd. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz were looking for competition, then Little Guido answered the call on stage. He brought Ray Jaz and Zack Clayton as the latest generation of the FBI. Fongool!

Jaz has a background in amateur wrestling. He’s been palling with Little Guido since 2022 with stops in MLW and the indies. Clayton is a reality TV star from Jersey Shore. He previously plied his chops in AEW and ROH over the past few years.

Jaz and Clayton did the wrestling, while Guido acted as manager. The FBI had momentum down the stretch, however, Myron Reed made a surprise intrusion to spray paint in Guido’s face. That distraction helped Wentz escape a precarious position and shove Clayton into Jaz. The Rascalz took charge to finish Jaz on a teamwork flying stomp maneuver.

Well, the FBI’s new era in TNA didn’t go as smoothly as hoped. Nevertheless, it was a fun surprise from Guido.

Share your thoughts on Little Guido’s new era of the Full Blooded Italians.