Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE “very well may split” the undisputed tag team titles in the six-pack ladder match this weekend at WrestleMania 40, and “I presume there’s a good chance that they do.”
- PW Insider says there are people in WWE who “expect John Cena will be in town for Wrestlemania this weekend.” However, due to Cena’s movie schedule, he will be “off the board” for any major physicality in WWE for the remainder of 2024 following WrestleMania.
- While doing media interviews this week, Cody Rhodes teased he might change the look of the WWE Universal championship if he wins it from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
- A few of the interesting names already spotted yesterday in Philadelphia, the host city of WrestleMania, include Giulia, Braun Strowman, Rossy Ogawa, and former Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce.
- Fightful Select mentioned that Drew McIntyre is getting a special entrance at WrestleMania that will include a large number of extras.
- According to ESPN, NXT wrestlers Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey worked with The Rock to help him prepare for his in-ring return at WrestleMania.
- When asked for the exact date that AEW’s exclusive negotiating window for a new TV deal with WBD expires, Tony Khan told the media, “It’s coming up soon...I do appreciate you asking that.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...