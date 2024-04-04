Matt Taven & Mike Bennett make notorious history in ROH

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are a well-accomplished duo in tag team wrestling. The list of impressive accolades includes three-time ROH tag team champions, former IWGP tag team champions in NJPW, former Impact tag team champions, and more. Unfortunately, they just made history in a notorious way. The Kingdom became the first wrestlers to lose a Proving Ground match in the annals of ROH. May Adam Cole shed a tear at their futility.

The Kingdom faced off against Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. The Infantry were coming in with momentum after upsetting the House of Black and taking FTR to the limit in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. The Infantry showed the world that they belong with the best.

EXCLUSIVE: Cameras caught up with The Infantry, after their hard-fought battle in the #AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals on #AEWCollision!@shawndean773 | @carliebravo pic.twitter.com/SDKsSkBOWg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024

The purpose of Proving Ground matches are to give prospects an opportunity to jump the line for a title shot. If the challenger can defeat the champion or survive the ten-minute time limit, then they will earn a chance at gold. Nobody has ever advanced past the champion in a Proving Ground match. That was until the Infantry embarrassed the Kingdom.

Bravo actually scored a five-count on a roll-up early, but Taven distracted the referee in an effort to buy time for his partner to recover. The ref never even started his count before Bennett escaped.

Down the stretch, the Infantry were setting up their teamwork Boot Camp finisher, but Taven pulled Dean out of the ring before execution. The Kingdom regained control for a spinebuster from Bennett and a springboard moonsault from Taven. Dean kicked out of Bennett’s cover. The Kingdom aimed to close with a spike pilediver, however, time ran out as Taven was climbing the corner. The official result was a time-limit draw, which means the Infantry were rewarded with a ROH tag title shot.

The Infantry didn’t want to wait. They called their shot for Supercard of Honor on Friday night (Apr. 5, 2024) in Philadelphia, PA. ROH made the contest official.

The Undisputed Kingdom has had a tough time with credibility since inception, and this Proving Ground match did that group no favors once again. In a bubble, this was a neat moment for the Infantry to create interest in a PPV bout. In the larger picture, chalk this up as more incompetence from Taven and Bennett. They better hope Wardlow is in town as an insurance policy to help keep the gold.

Backstage after the show, the Kingdom recognized coming up short so often recently. Motivation is back on track to prove themselves as one the great tag teams in ROH history. Failure is not an option.

EXCLUSIVE: @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett of the Undisputed Kingdom comment on what the #ROH World Tag Team Titles mean to them as they take on #theINFANTRY tomorrow night at #ROHSupercard of Honor. pic.twitter.com/3RjM51ER1L — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 5, 2024

Do you like the addition of the Kingdom versus the Infantry to the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV?

ROH Supercard of Honor airs Friday, April 5 at 8 pm ET through the Honor Club subscription.