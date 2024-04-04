Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- As of last week, WWE’s internal match order for WrestleMania 40 had Becky Lynch & Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World title match opening night one and Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre’s World title match opening night two. That per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, who reminded us that plans could change.
- According to PW Insider’s sources, AEW’s talent releases this week weren’t the result of financial cutbacks. Instead, they were “simply a reorganization of how the company is utilizing the roster” and done so as to not “keep talents from other potential opportunities.” The door is said to be open for any of them to work with the company in the future.
- Mercedes Moné’s AEW contract includes her own locker room. That from a Fightful Select report that also says AEW has offered that particular perk to other female talent in the past.
- PW Insider says Jackie Redmond will host Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. The site also says Maryse and Jazz will be in attendance, and has heard that Dawn Marie may be there as well.
- Giulia was seen boarding a plane to the United States on Wednesday, reports Tokyo Sports. The paper says there’s a “high possibility” the former Stardom star will attend WrestleMania in Philadelphia.
- Concern about a possible Joe Gacy concussion led to his match with Oba Femi on the April 2 NXT being declared a no contest, per Fightful’s Corey Brennan. Gacy made it backstage on his own and was checked by medical before the scene setting up his Stand & Deliver match with Shawn Spears went ahead as planned.
