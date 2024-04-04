Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and TrillerTV.

Coming soon...

On IWTV

SHP Euphoria (Apr. 4, 1:30 pm ET)

Wrestling Open Episode 118 (Apr. 4, 8 pm ET)

ACTION DEAN~!!! (Apr. 4, 8 pm ET)

Amboss (Laurance Roman & Robert Dreissker) & O’Shay Edwards vs. the Good Hand (Kevin Ryan, Suge D, & Tyler Stevens) Bobby Flaco, Brayden Toon, & Rico Gonzalez vs. Danny Demanto, Isaiah Broner, & “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Coven of the Goat (Jaden Newman & Tank) vs. Steve “1 Called” Manders & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers vs. Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) Adam Priest vs. Slim J Alex Kane (c) vs. Colby Corino (ACTION Championship) Arez vs. Matt Makowski Gringo Loco vs. Dr. Cerebro Demus vs. Mad Dog Connelly (Dog Collar Match) Daniel Makabe vs. Timothy Thatcher “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Krule (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

ICW-NHB Vol. 61: International Death Summit (Apr. 5, 8 pm ET)

PWF Livewire 30 (Apr. 5, 7:30 pm CT)

SVW Block Party (Apr. 6, 11 am ET)

Jada Stone vs. Zayda Steel Post Game vs. the REP Desean Pratt vs. Matt Quay Eran Ashe vs. Mr. Grim Jay Lucas vs. Shaun Smith vs. Terry Yaki Marcus Mathers vs. Nick Wayne Griffin McCoy vs. Jordan Oliver Jimmy Lloyd vs. Joey Janela

ThrashelVania (Apr. 6, 12 pm ET)

ETU vs. Dragon Gate: Unlock the Unexpected (Apr. 6, 4 pm ET)

Brandon Kirk vs. Kzy (ETU Key to the East Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Brayden Toon vs. HoHo Lun vs. La Estrella vs. Yoya Mike Santana vs. YAMATO Alec Price vs. Shun Skywalker Danny Demanto vs. Ultimo Dragon Gold Class (Ben-K & Kota Minoura) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) Dragon Kid vs. Marcus Mathers (c) (ETU Key to the East Championshp)

CZW Live at the Murphy Rec Center (Apr. 7, 1 pm ET)

RPW Miasma (Apr. 7, 4 pm ET)

On TrillerTV

Defy Can’t Deny It (Apr. 4, 11 am ET)

CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) vs. Moonlight Express (MAO & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) Sawyer Wreck vs. Trish Adora vs. Vertvixen (c) (DEFY Women’s Championship) C4xKC (Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas, & KC Navarro) vs. Sovereign (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus, & Travis Williams) vs. Team Dragon Gate (Ben-K, HoHo Lun, & Shun Skywalker) Gringo Loco vs. KENTA (c) (DEFY World Championship)

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X (Apr. 4, 4 pm ET)

Fuminori Abe vs. Takuya Nomura “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nic Nemeth Axel Tischer vs. Timothy Thatcher AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski Masha Slamovich vs. Shayna Baszler Erik Hammer vs. Lou Nixon Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs Johnny Bloodsport vs. Josh Barnett

DDT Goes Philadelphia (Apr. 4, 8 pm ET)

Bryan Keith & Shota vs. CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shunma Katsumata Daisuke Sasaki & KANON vs. Nick Wayne & Takeshi Masada Andrew Everett vs. Tetsuya Endo “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Yuki Ueno Kazuki Hirata vs. YOSHIHIKO Billie Starkz vs. MAO (c) (DDT Universal Championship)

JCW vs. the World 2024 (Apr. 4, 11:59 pm ET)

Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco, & Latigo) vs. Team Dragon Gate (Dragon Kid, Shun Skywalker, & YAMATO) Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) & Rina Yamashita vs. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Steve “1 Called” Manders Aigle Blanc vs. Jordan Oliver Amboss (Icarus & Robert Dreissker) vs. Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. MAO & YOSHIHIKO Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Syuri (JCW Championship)

TJPW Live in Philly (Apr. 5, 11 am ET)

Billie Starkz vs. Hyper Misao Rhio vs. Shoko Nakajima Raku & Yuki Aino vs. Viva Van & Yuki Kamifuku Arisu Endo & Suzume vs. Nao Kakuta & Zara Zakher Max the Impaler & Pom Harajuku vs. Mizuki & Vertvixen Maki Itoh & Miyu Yamashita vs. Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi

WR / HOG: Philadelphia (Apr. 5, 3 pm ET)

Charles Mason vs. Steve Maclin (Philly Street Fight) Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. RED (Alex Colon & Ricky Shane Page) Alex Shelley (WR) vs. Mike Santana (HOG) (WR World vs. HOG World Championship) Amazing Red vs. Mustafa Ali

Progress Chapter 166: Freedom Walks Again (Apr. 5, 3 pm ET)

Ricky Knight, Jr. (c) vs. YOICHI (Progress Atlas Division Championship)

Cheeky Little Buggers (Alexxis Falcon & Charles Crowley) (c) vs. SAnitY (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) vs. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (Progress Tag Team Championship)

Lana Austin vs. Rhio (c) (Progress Women’s Championship)

Luke Jacobs vs. Spike Trivet

BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Gene Munny & Session Moth Martina

Kid Lykos (c) vs. Man Like DeReiss (Progress World Championship)

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 (Apr. 5, 7 pm ET)

EFFY vs. Mance Warner (“I Quit” Match) Masato Tanaka & Minoru Suzuki vs. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita Dragon Gate Classic (Dragon Kid, Kzy, & YAMATO) vs. Reiwa New Generation (Ben-K, Kota Minoura, & Shun Skywalker) East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kerry Morton & Rock ‘n Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) Danhausen & Ram Kaicho vs. Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) Blue Kane vs. Matt Cardona Dralistico vs. Gringo Loco Blake Christian (c) vs. Joey Janela (GCW World Championship)

GCW For the Culture 5 (Apr. 5, 11:59 pm ET)

Billy Dixon vs. Darius Carter Man Like DeReiss vs. Sonny Kiss 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Frontman Jah-C Team Dolla (AJ Francis, Isaiah Broner, Keita, Mr. Danger, & Terry Yaki) vs. Team Myron (Calvin Tankman, Darian Bengston, Devon Monroe, Myron Reed, & Ruckus) Jada Stone vs. Janai Kai vs. Joseline Navarro vs. Maya World vs. Mazzerati vs. Tiara James (Scramble Match) Killionaire’s Club (J Boujii & PB Smooth) vs. Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) vs. Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones, Jr.) vs. Thick ‘n Juicy (Brooke Valentine & Faye Jackson) Alex Kane vs. Suge D (c) (PAWD World Championship)

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 9 (Apr. 6, 11 am ET)

Dark Sheik vs. Sonny Kiss BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Dirty Breeze (Dirty Dango & Tyler Breeze) Edith Surreal & Jamie Senegal vs. the Runway (Calvin Couture & Tyler Klein) Max the Impaler vs. Sawyer Wreck Team Parrow (Adriel Noctis, Angelo Carter, Juni Underwood, Keita, & Parrow) vs. Team Pollo (Alex Maze, Don’t Die Miles, Karam, RBJ, & Ziggy Haim) Aaron Rourke vs. Devon Monroe vs. Monomoth vs. Rico Gonzalez Billy Dixon vs. Rina Yamashita (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

GCW vs. TJPW (Apr. 6, 2:30 pm ET)

Pom Harajuke vs. Suzume Raku vs. Session Moth Martina Dark Sheik vs. Yuki Kamifuku Hyper Misao vs. Steph De Lander Arisu Endo vs. Shazza McKenzie Allie Katch & Sawyer Wreck vs. Mizuki & Nao Kakuta Billie Starkz & Janai Kai vs. Hakuchumu (Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi) Maki Itoh, Masha Slamovich, & Rina Yamashita vs. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima, & Yuki Aino

Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf*ck Forever (Apr. 6, 11:59 pm ET)

Clusterf*ck Battle Royal Bollywood Boyz (Gurv & Harv Sihra) vs. Jacob & Zilla Fatu vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship Punjabi Prison Match)

ICW The World is Yours 2024 (Apr. 7, 1:30 pm ET)

Hoodslam Simulacru:Mania (Apr. 9, 12 am ET)

Free matches here!

“WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Marcus Mathers

Angel Ortiz vs. Dezmond Cole

AAW Legacy: 20 Year Anniversary

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.