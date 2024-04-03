Two days after CM Punk sat in The MMA Hour studios for a nearly two hour discussion with Ariel Helwani that the wrestling world is still processing, Cody Rhodes was in the same chair.

The American Nightmare’s chat with Helwani on April 3 wasn’t nearly as long or as all-encompassing, but it did include some interesting items — despite being Rhodes’ third interview of the day as he makes the media rounds to promote WrestleMania 40.

For instance, Cody told Ariel he bought matching Rolexes for Seth Rollins & himself to commemorate their main event match with Roman Reigns & The Rock on Sat., April 6’s Night One. There are apparently more than two of those custom watches floating around WWE, but he wouldn’t say who else he gifted them too.

He also intimated that he was not told in advance that he’d be losing to Reigns in the Night Two main event of last year’s WrestleMania 39...

“It’s a great question. I’m of the thought that — there is a movie The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance... There is a quote in there that I keep getting wrong, ‘When the fact becomes legend, print the legend.’ “For the purpose of this answer and that question, what I’ll tell you is that I found out in the ring, in the moment that he hit me with the spear and pinned me one-two-three. That’s when I found out.”

... which sounds like bs, but when Helwani said “surely” there was a conversation in advance, Rhodes responded “I would say not surely.” Cody had a similar response when asked if WWE pivoted in response to the fan backlash when his rematch with Reigns was briefly pulled from this year’s card in favor of a Roman vs. The Rock match.

Pro wrestling, everybody!

Of course, the subject of Punk’s interview came up, and specifically his criticisms that AEW is “not a real business”, and that Tony Khan “is not a boss”. Cody didn’t specifically refute anything that Punk said. Instead, he diplomatically said he doesn’t share Punk’s assessment.

“That’s his assessment, it is not my assessment. It’s always important for me to remind people that I am so proud of what me, Matt, Nick, Kenny, Tony, Bernie, Brandi, Dana, and Chris — and I name all these people because I was in those meetings. As much as the internet will spin a narrative one way, if one of those people had not been at that startup level, the company would not have happened. “It’s not my assessment. In my time there, the infrastructure was just being built up. We were trying new things, and doing things. It was a startup company, a big-time startup company but a startup company and I wish them nothing but the best.”

On issues between Punk and three of the AEW founders he mentioned, Matt & Nick Jackson & Kenny Omega of The Elite, Rhodes said:

“I just think what happened there was a ton of misunderstanding, a ton of miscommunication “I love Matt, Nick, and Kenny and I love CM Punk. I don’t know how, but I do. I’m just happy for everyone involved. I just think it was a ships in the night thing. I wasn’t there, though.”

He continued the diplomatic approach when Helwani brought up the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon:

“I like to just kind of see how it play[s] out from a legal court situation. Did someone break the law? Is there guilt? Is there punishment? All that. “I don’t want to be naive to it but I put my focus solely on how do we make the show the best show possible? The excitement over Netflix, the excitement over WrestleMania 40, The Rock returning, so I don’t have a lot of time to focus on that but I am looking at it like everybody else in the sense of, hopefully, there is a resolution that justice is brought for whomever, if that makes any sense.”

Rhodes was the first guest on The MMA Hour today. You can check out the entire show here.