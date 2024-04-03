MJF asks The Rock to please leave him be

Like a lot of people, when I saw this post from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on X/Twitter this morning (April 3), I didn’t think much of it. It just seemed like Rocky sharing a piece of well made fan art online, and using it in his feud with Cody Rhodes in advance of WrestleMania XL.

Love this.

What an artistic convergence of emotions

I’d like to buy this from you, my team will be in touch. I know a special mom who I’m going to gift this to…. #MamaRhodes

- Final Boss https://t.co/eSA5tyamgl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2024

But if the name Naomi Rosenblum rings a bell for you, it’s because she used to date AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman — and back in 2022 they made headlines when he proposed and she said “yes”.

As sometimes happens, things didn’t work out for the couple. Their broken engagement became promo material for MJF and his rivals, and life moved on. Until Rosenblum shared her WWE-inspired work, and Johnson offered to buy it as a gift for Cody’s mom.

That prompted Friedman to post on X for the first time since dropping the AEW belt to Samoa Joe at Worlds End last December.

First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody.



Now you try to cop art from my ex.



I’m a fan.



But please Leave me be, Dewey. https://t.co/b8XHLmDe2w — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 3, 2024

In case his engagement isn’t the only thing you’ve forgotten about... Max lashing Cody was the third stipulation MJF made his former mentor agree to before wrestling him during their 2020 feud in AEW.

During his hiatus, Friedman has reportedly been healing up from the injures he accumulated during his title run, and selling the idea he’s a free agent. Whenever and wherever return, this reply to someone sharing his message to “Dewey” could definitely be taken as a sign he’ll be returning to his non-people-pleasing ways when he does...

Idgaf about that bitch. Fuck you. Fuck Cole. And fuck YOUR momma. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 3, 2024

Even The Final Boss would have a hard time getting that past Standards & Practices.