CMLL Roundup: Blackpool Combat Club highlights, Willow Nightingale pins champion, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL went big with the Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event on Friday night (Mar. 29, 2024) by inviting the Blackpool Combat Club, Matt Sydal, and Willow Nightingale from AEW. The show also had a tag team tournament final, a mask vs. mask four-way, and three title bouts.

The clash between AEW and CMLL received the main event slot. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matt Sydal rumbled with Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero in 8-man tag team action. The CMLL squad prevailed when Mistico submit Sydal via La Mistica armbar.

The highlights are a sight to hear with the electric crowd reaction. The BCC brought violence without limits. Claudio executed a giant swing on Volador Jr., and Moxley had a chop showdown with Ultimo Guerrero. The side story within the match was Danielson engaging with his favorite luchador of all-time in Blue Panther. They had a few exchanges on the mat, but that was a tease to promote a singles bout. Danielson is returning to Arena Mexico on Friday, April 5 to wrestle Blue Panther one-on-one.

The BCC backstage promo is also a hoot. Moxley accused Mistico of greasing with an illegal slippery substance, Claudio was warmed up ready to fight more, and Danielson is going to kick the crap out of Blue Panther.

Willow Nightingale teamed with Tessa Blanchard and La Catalina against the trio of Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, and Lluvia. Vaquer is the reigning CMLL women’s world champion, and she holds the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Willow was part of the double pin losing the first fall after a train of running double knees into the corner. Blanchard and Catalina rallied to even the score on a double pin of their own. Willow rebounded to win the match by pinning the champ on a pumphandle powerbomb.

The rocking highlights feature a submission conga line and a swinging teamwork pendulum slam.

Willow pinning Vaquer is particularly interesting, because it can lay the groundwork for either a title bout in CMLL or a trip through to the Forbidden Door for Vaquer to defend the gold in AEW. Willow isn’t the only contender Vaquer needs to worry about. Earlier in the week, Blanchard delivered hot words about coming for the champ.

Rocky Romero led Mascara Dorada to victory in the Parejas Increibles tournament final over Atlantis Jr. and Soberano Jr. The concept was teaming a tecnico (babyface) with a rudo (heel). Leave to Romero to execute a cheeky victory full of bullshit. Both partners had to be pinned to earn the win. Soberano Jr. and Mascara Dorada ate falls leaving the finish down to Romero and Atlantis Jr. For context, Romero and Soberano Jr. are pals in Los Principes group. When Romero was trapped for defeat at the hands of Atlantis Jr., Soberano Jr. interfered to help his friend rather than his teammate. Soberano Jr. pulled off the mask of Atlantis Jr., and Romero scored a roll-up to win. Romero proceeded to make a mockery of the celebration ceremony by breaking the trophy into pieces.

These are the types of flippy highlights that lucha libre fans will enjoy.

There was one title change on the evening when Averno defeated Cavernario for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

In the other two title bouts, Esfinge retained the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship over Zandokan Jr. (highlights), and the Mexican National Tag Team Championship was retained by Rugido and Magnus against Brillante Jr. and Neon (highlights).

In the mini division, Pequeño Olimpico was the odd man out in a four-way mask versus mask affair against Pierrothito, Acero, and Angelito. The format was elimination style leaving Pequeño Olimpico to duel with Angelito, who was victorious via suplex DDT. Pequeño Olimpico revealed his face and identity, 58-year-old Andres Munoz Andrade from Mexico City.

