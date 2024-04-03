WWE Speed premieres, two wrestlers advance in title tournament

Editor’s note: WWE didn’t give us a lot of information about Speed in advance, so when they uploaded the Ricochet/Dragon Lee match we assumed that was it for this week. They then uploaded the second match after G0MEZ submitted his recap/review, so the thoughts on that are from Sean.

On Wednesday (April 3), WWE kicked off its exclusive new series, Speed, on the social media platform X. This season’s show features a tournament consisting of eight WWE Superstars competing in fast-paced matches with a three-minute time limit. The winners will advance to the next round in pursuit of becoming the first WWE Speed Champion.

The match lived up to the show’s name, as there was no pomp and circumstance at the program’s start. After a brief graphic, the first match in the series saw Ricochet battle Dragon Lee, who each were already in the ring. The bell rang soon after, with Corey Graves working solo on commentary.

WWE SPEED IS HERE!@KingRicochet battles @dragonlee95 in an intense match in the series premiere of #WWESpeed! https://t.co/y9M9UIxrQv — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

Editor’s note 2: The embedded video doesn’t seem to working for this match (it does for the second one below), but you can watch it on X by clicking on the message above the video — or just by going here.

Ricochet took the lead early, but Lee held his own as the contest swiftly approached the midway point, where the action broke down into a strike exchange until both men resumed countering their moves and countering their counters.

Lee looked to be advancing after drilling the former Prince Puma with a poison-rana for a near-fall with a minute to go. As the final 30 seconds ticked down, Ricochet reversed a Project Dragon into a variation of a GTS that saw Ricochet land a high kick to Lee’s head. Rico then hit a Recoil, his version of a Codebreaker, to score the pin with three seconds left in the match.

WWE then posted a second match, this one feating a clash of styles (not to be confused with the Styles Clash) between Cedric Alexander and Bronson Reed. The former Cruiserweight champ used his speed and aerial moveset to control the bout for more than a minute. But he big Aussie was ready for a springboard maneuver Alexander went for as we approached the midpoint of the match, catching him for a Death Valley Driver. But a lariat followed by a senton followed by a TSUNAMI put this one to bed with about 70 second left on the clock.

"Big" @BRONSONISHERE and @CedricAlexander go head-to-head in their #WWESpeed debut.



Who will take their first step toward becoming WWE Speed Champion? pic.twitter.com/yoOOPTrq1W — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

As the big man says, “Reed is Speed”.

Graves reminds us of the tournament format after each match, and informs us that Ricochet vs. Reed will happen in round two. According to WWE’s website, the tournament will have eight participants, which means a three-round bracket. We don’t get the full field of names, but two of them are old rivals — NXT’s Axiom and The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh. They will wrestle next week.

It’s not clear if we will alway get two matches per week, or if that was special for the premiere.

