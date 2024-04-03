Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select says WWE has reached out to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kielce about an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

They also say Jade Cargill had her presentation tweaked just a bit before her big debut on SmackDown proper to distinguish her from The Rock, what with the electricity theme and what not.

Drew Barrymore is expected to be at WrestleMania 40, per PW Insider.

Roxanne Perez has generated buzz behind-the-scenes at WWE but there are some in NXT who would like her to stick around to continue fleshing out her heel character, notes Fightful.

Matt Hardy told WrestleZone that his brother, Jeff, should be cleared in roughly one month.

There are some in TNA who believe Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley are AEW bound, according to PW Insider.

