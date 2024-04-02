Bryan Danielson is rooting for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Since they’re both underdog stories, comparisons between Cody Rhodes’ WWE “story” and Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania XXX title chase have been around for a while. But they really picked up steam when Rhodes briefly lost his second chance to dethrone Universal champion Roman Reigns at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The fan backlash to WWE’s decision to have the American Nightmare step aside for The Rock wasn’t exactly the YES! Movement, but it was close enough for SI.com’s Justin Barrasso to ask Bryan — now working for AEW under his real name Bryan Danielson — about Cody’s quest.

Danielson says he’s “really proud of Cody”, and that what Rhodes is doing in WWE is “special”:

“I texted Cody last year, just saying I was so proud of him and congratulations. Then the finish happened [where The Bloodline helped Reigns retain at WrestleMania 39], and I was so mad.”

We’ve seen countless examples of wrestlers pulling for each other across company lines, and this is the latest example. As Bryan explains:

“This is the beauty of professional wrestling. There may be animosity and tribalism amongst fans or people who run companies. But the wrestlers? We want what’s best for each other. From a wrestler’s perspective, I want my friends to do well. And they want me to do well, too. “I want what’s best for Cody. It’s no different with him. Cody texted me after my hour-long match against Max [MJF] and told me how much he loved it. “There are plenty of friends from WWE who’ve reached out and complimented different things I’ve done in AEW. I’ve done the same for friends in WWE. I want my friends to succeed. We like the fact there are two competing companies. That’s good for wrestlers, and the wrestlers want each other to succeed.”

Good stuff. But the real question is... will the American Dragon be sending a congratulatory text to Rhodes this weekend, or will he be “so mad” all over again?

At least if it’s the later, he’ll have lots of fellow Cody Crybabies to commiserate with.