- AEW talent that Fightful Select spoke to about CM Punk’s bombshell interview with Ariel Helwani yesterday said the incident with Jack Perry backstage at Collision was less about their argument and more about Punk spreading the story around so much that it got out, which seemed to run counter to his previous complaints about rumors & gossip backstage.
- Fightful’s report quoted one AEW veteran as saying, “More than anything, what the interview showed was that this was preventable from all sides. Punk is happy, AEW talent moved on, so hopefully everyone just learns from it and makes amends in the future.”
- Reactions from WWE talent Fightful spoke to were said to be “all over the place”. One seemed to be glad it happened now, as hopeful it will blow over so the focus can be back on WrestleMania by the end of the week. WWE execs believe Punk didn’t want to talk about AEW with Helwani, but knew it would come up. They don’t expect he’ll do a lot of other media appearances this week.
- In an ESPN post on how the WrestleMania 40 main event evolved after The Rock’s return and the huge fan support for Cody Rhodes that followed, Triple H indicated that WWE was ready to audible from the start: “Whether people will want to believe it or not, I think we were sort of looking at this as here’s where we’re going to go to get this started and it has the opportunity of going this way or that way.”
- WWE officials see Ilja Dragunov as “as a prospect on the level of Gunther”, per Fightful Select and plan a similar push for him once he’s called up. While a move to Raw or SmackDown is expected after Dragunov eventually drops the NXT title, there are no plans in place for a call-up at this time.
- AEW’s Ortiz said on on Isiah Kassidy’s vlog that he’s out with a torn pec and scheduled for surgery in two weeks.
- After Giulia appeared on a Pro Wrestling NOAH show on Monday and announced she’ll be working their May 4 event, Wrestling Observer reported the move is part of the strategy to launch Rossy Ogawa’s new company. There’s an announcement planned about the new promotion later this month, but “it’s very clear far fewer women left Stardom than originally anticipated.”
